Man killed in White County wreck

A Floral man has died in a White County crash on Saturday afternoon, according to a crash report from the Arkansas State Police.

Eric Howard, 45, of Floral has died after the 1999 Ford Explorer he was driving on U.S. 67 in White County entered the median and overturned, a preliminary crash report from the state police said.

The report stated that the crash happened just before 2:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Troopers at the scene reported that the roads were dry and the weather was clear at the time of the crash.

At least 88 people have died due to crashes on state roads this year, according to reports published online by the Arkansas Department of Public Safety.