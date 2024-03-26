Ordinance passed seeking answers on Netflix show filmed at jail

The Pulaski County Quorum Court passed two measures Tuesday evening related to the production of a Netflix series filmed in the county jail last year as scrutiny of the agreement between the county sheriff and the production company continued.
One
Today at 10:08 p.m.
The Pulaski County Quorum Court passed two measures Tuesday evening related to the production of a Netflix series filmed in the county jail last year as scrutiny of the agreement between the county sheriff and the production company continued.
One