Xscape and SWV headline The Queens of R&B Tour with “special guests” Mýa, Total and 702, with a concert at 7 p.m. July 9 at North Little Rock’s Simmons Bank Arena.

Tickets — $39.50-$124.50 (plus service charges, with a limit of eight tickets per household) — go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday via Ticketmaster.com.