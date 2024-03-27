Bryant officials seeking information in cat cruelty case

Bryant Animal Control is seeking information that could lead to the person responsible for the death of a cat earlier this week.

On Monday, shortly after 3 p.m., a Bryant Animal Control Officer responded to a report of a cat that had possibly been a victim of animal cruelty.

Upon their arrival, the officer discovered a large deceased male orange tabby cat that had suffered trauma to his head.

The officer found that the cat had been shot in the head with a blowgun dart that was approximately 6 inches in length.

The officer determined the injury was relatively fresh, likely inflicted the same day.

Anyone with information is asked to call their office at (501) 943-0489 or email the department at animalcontrol@cityofbryant.com.