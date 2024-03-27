FAYETTEVILLE -- The University of Arkansas pitching staff's talent and depth was evident during the No. 1 Razorbacks' 11-0 victory in seven innings over the University of Arkansas-Little Rock on Tuesday at Baum-Walker Stadium.

Sophomore right-hander Ben Bybee started in his first appearance of the season for Arkansas after recovering from mononucleosis and relievers Dylan Carter, Christian Foutch and Stone Hewlett combined on a 2-hit shutout.

The Razorbacks' pitchers didn't issue any walks or hit any batters.

Carter, who came back from elbow surgery, pitched in his third game. He didn't appear in Arkansas' first two SEC series.

Foutch pitched in his fourth game and has two innings in SEC play. Hewlett, who specializes getting outs against left-handed hitters, made his ninth appearance but has pitched two-thirds of an inning in SEC games.

"Arkansas just has an embarrassment of riches for arms," said UALR Coach Chris Curry, an Arkansas assistant in 2009-10 who has played the Razorbacks in seven games since 2019. "Their depth is as good as it's ever been and maybe the best pitching staff they've ever had."

Bybee (1-0) went 3 innings and allowed 1 hit with 5 strikeouts. He threw 34 strikes on 49 pitches.

"I thought Bybee was really good," Razorbacks Coach Dave Van Horn said. "Velocity was good, location for the most part was pretty good.

"I felt like the ball was coming out of his hand good. He threw some good changeups to a couple of their left-handers. He's got the breaking ball, and when it's on it's good."

Bybee showed no signs of rust as he retired the Trojans in order in the first inning on 11 pitches, including seven strikes.

"I think the biggest thing is just some of our live sessions that we'll do in the mid-weeks," Bybee said. "Just treating it like a game and going out there throwing innings.

"You've got to be pretty locked in, just treating all the opportunities in the scrimmages like it's a game. That way when the game comes, you feel like you've been there before."

The Razorbacks, who have five shutouts this season, threw strikes on 71.3% of their pitches -- 62 of 87.

"That's where it starts in pitching, is throwing strikes," Curry said. "They filled up the strike zone. You can see why they're winning."

The Razorbacks (20-2) improved to 16-1 at home and bounced back from an 8-6 loss at Auburn last Saturday that ended their winning streak at 15 games.

"We're super excited for Ben," Arkansas second baseman and team captain Peyton Stovall said of Bybee's performance. "Obviously, with him being sick with mono, it's unfortunate. The way he threw the ball today, I don't know if there's many teams that were going to hit him regardless of who we played."

The Razorbacks hit four home runs to account for nine runs. They had three home runs in the sixth inning when they extended their lead to 11-0, including a grand slam by shortstop Wehiwa Aloy, a two-run home run by center fielder Will Edmunson and a solo shot by DH Jack Wagner.

"In the sixth inning it's 4-0 and I'm telling the guys, 'We're right there in it,' " Curry said. "I've seen us come back before in that situation. Then in the bottom of the sixth the floodgates opened and they put us away."

Stovall hit a two-run home run in the second inning to give Arkansas a 4-0 lead after the Razorbacks went ahead 2-0 in the first inning when UALR starter Austin Stubber had two walks and hit two batters.

The Trojans (13-12) gave Arkansas 12 base runners with 8 walks and 4 hit batters.

"Giving 12 free passes against a great club like Arkansas is not going to win you any games," Curry said.

Van Horn said before the game that depending on how the pitchers did Tuesday, the coaching staff might need to consider putting some of them on the roster for this weekend's series against No. 7 LSU that starts on Thursday night.

"Well, nobody hurt themselves, that's for sure," Van Horn said. "We'll make sure everybody's OK the next day or so before we turn that roster in at 6:30 [tonight]."

Van Horn said there's no shortage of competition among pitchers to get on the roster for SEC series.

"It's a battle down there in that building," Van Horn said of Hunt Baseball Development Center. "When I say that building, the pitchers' area to get on it and get the ball.

"I think that's one reason we're so good. They're competing against each other every day. In the weight room, long tossing, fielding the ball on bunt coverages.

"I mean, they feel like they're being evaluated, and I think it's making them better. I feel like they're all friends, but they all want to pitch, too, so they're fighting to get their innings."