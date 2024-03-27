Pro baseball notebook By Graham Thomas

Former Northwest Arkansas Naturals, now Kansas City Royals, enjoy return

Today at 2:25 a.m.

by Graham Thomas

Kansas City's Bobby Witt Jr. hits the ball in the first inning of a baseball game on Monday, March 25, 2024, at Arvest Ballpark in Springdale. The Northwest Arkansas Naturals hosted the Kansas City Royals in an exhibition game. Visit nwaonline.com/photo for today's photo gallery. (NWA Democrat Gazette/Caleb Grieger)
Kansas City's Bobby Witt Jr. hits the ball in the first inning of a baseball game on Monday, March 25, 2024, at Arvest Ballpark in Springdale. The Northwest Arkansas Naturals hosted the Kansas City Royals in an exhibition game. Visit nwaonline.com/photo for today's photo gallery. (NWA Democrat Gazette/Caleb Grieger)


SPRINGDALE -- Bobby Witt Jr. signed an 11-year, $288.7 million contract extension with Kansas City in early February, showing the Royals' commitment to their 23-year-old shortstop and their promise to build the team around him.

But

Upcoming Events