Haiti violence rages as hunger increases

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti -- Gangs have intensified their rampage in the downtown area of Haiti's capital, setting fire to a school and looting pharmacies across the road from the country's largest public hospital.

The attacks that began Monday and continued into early Tuesday mark nearly a month since gunmen began targeting key infrastructure across Port-au-Prince, including police stations, the main international airport that remains closed and Haiti's two biggest prisons, releasing more than 4,000 inmates.

"The violence and instability in Haiti have consequences far beyond the risk of the violence itself," Catherine Russell, UNICEF's executive director, said in a statement Tuesday. "The situation is creating a child health and nutrition crisis that could cost the lives of countless children."

The number of children in Haiti estimated to suffer from severe acute malnutrition has increased by 19% this year, according to UNICEF. In addition, about 1.64 million people are on the precipice of famine.

"This malnutrition crisis is entirely human-made," Russell said.

Violence has forced the closure of roads and certain hospitals and prevented aid groups from delivering critical supplies at a time they are needed the most.

Only two of five hospitals in Haiti are operational across the country, according to UNICEF. In addition, the violence in Port-au-Prince has prevented the distribution of health and nutrition supplies for at least 58,000 children the agency said.

Meanwhile, members of a regional trade bloc known as Caricom have pushed to accelerate the formation of a transitional presidential council in hopes it could soon help quell the ongoing violence.

The council would be responsible for choosing a new prime minister and a council of ministers. Prime Minister Ariel Henry, who was locked out of Haiti when the attacks began, has said he would resign once the council is created.

However, multiple setbacks continue to delay formation of the council, which will be composed of nine members, seven of them with voting powers.

On Monday, René Jean Jumeau, who was nominated to represent Haiti's religious sector in a non-voting position, resigned.

"The need for concrete action is too strong to remain helpless in the posture of spectator," he said in a letter addressed to the council.

Meanwhile, Col. Himmler Rébu, a former colonel in Haiti's army and president of the Grand Rally for the Revolution of Haiti, a party that obtained a seat on the council, told Radio RFM 104.9 on Tuesday that he believes the council will fail.

Rébu said officials should just move quickly to Plan B, which he said should involve granting powers to a judge from Haiti's Supreme Court to select the country's new leaders.

Supporters of that plan include the Protestant Federation of Haiti. It issued a statement on Monday backing the selection of a Supreme Court judge who would serve as interim president and help choose a prime minister.

Information for this article was contributed by Bert Wilkinson of The Associated Press.

Youth take cover after hearing gunshots at a public school that serves as a shelter for people displaced by gang violence, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Friday, March 22, 2024. (AP Photo/Odelyn Joseph)



Children play on a slip-and-slide at a shelter for families displaced by gang violence, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Friday, March 22, 2024. (AP Photo/Odelyn Joseph)



Children react to the camera as they play on a slip-and-slide at a shelter for families displaced by gang violence, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Friday, March 22, 2024. (AP Photo/Odelyn Joseph)

