Brandon Volpe, a lieutenant with the Franklinville, N.J., Volunteer Fire Company, said Daisy, an 11-month-old yellow Labrador, "panicked a little bit" while firefighters used plasma cutters and a fire blanket to free the dog from a spare tire.

Xiaoqin Yan, 30, a Chinese citizen who overstayed her nonimmigrant student visa, was sentenced to more than eight years in prison on charges of arson and illegal possession of a firearm for setting fire to First Baptist Church in Montgomery, Ala., in 2021, federal prosecutors said.

Petya Bankova, head of Bulgaria's customs agency, said 370 pounds of cocaine seized at the port of Burgas was stashed in 150 packages hidden behind a factory-made wall in a container transporting bananas from Ecuador.

Marianne Smyth, 54, is detained in Maine's Piscataquis County jail pending her possible extradition to the United Kingdom where she is accused of stealing more than $170,000 from at least five victims from 2008-10 in Northern Ireland, according to legal documents.

Frank Geng-Quangrong, a Chinese national, was sentenced to death after a Nigerian court found him guilty of killing his girlfriend, 22-year-old Ummukulsum Sani, in September 2022, Kano Justice Commissioner Haruna Dederi said.

Joshua Russell, of Bucyrus, Ohio, was sentenced to 2½ years in federal prison for making death threats in three voicemails left for Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs, a Democrat who was the state's chief elections officer that certified Joe Biden's 2020 presidential victory and ran the 2022 midterm elections.

Sam Delug, a telecommunications executive, sold the seven-bedroom Beverly Hills mansion where Erik and Lyle Menendez fatally shot their parents on Aug. 20, 1989, for $17 million, 28 years to the day after the brothers were convicted of the murders.

Clay Fletcher and Sheila Fletcher were sentenced to 40 years in prison, with 20 years suspended, for manslaughter in the death of their 36-year-old daughter, who died from neglect on a maggot-infested couch in their Louisiana home.

Wyatt Brooks, 18, of Mount Aukum, Calif., survived a mountain lion attack in which his face was severely lacerated and his 21-year-old brother was mauled to death in a remote area northeast of Sacramento.