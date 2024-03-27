Interviews with finalists for Bald Knob search wrap up Thursday, recruiter says

Interviews with the finalists for superintendent of the Bald Knob School District wrap up Thursday, Mitch Walton of the McPherson Jacobson recruiting firm said Wednesday.

The recruiting firm announced the finalists last week.

Jed G. Davis, 42, the 595-student Prairie Grove High School in the Prairie Grove School District, will be interviewed Thursday. Travis R. Fletcher, 41, superintendent of the 375-student Concord School District, and Jeffrey L. Graham, 45, principal of Sidney Deener Elementary School in the Searcy School District, were interviewed Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively.

Walton said in an email Wednesday that focus group sessions had been scheduled for the finalists each day of the interviews. The focus groups are made up of people representing the district's teachers, administrators, classified staff and students.

The Bald Knob School Board has not established a firm date to decide who will be selected for the position of superintendent, Walton said.

The Bald Knob School Board is looking for someone to replace Melissa Gipson, whom the school board placed on leave in October. The board and Gipson reached a $150,000 separation agreement in December. Her salary was $117,816.48 a year.

The district, in White County, has 1,071 students. Eighteen people applied for the job.

David Bangs, a retired chairman of Graduate Studies in Education at Harding University, is working as Bald Knob's interim superintendent until someone else is hired and transitions into the job.