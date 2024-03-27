Senate, House and governor’s office to play three-on-three in charity fund-raiser

Members of the Arkansas House of Representatives, Arkansas Senate, Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders' office and Attorney General Tim Griffin's office will compete in a three-on-three basketball tournament in April to raise money for the Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Arkansas and the Children's Advocacy Centers of Arkansas.

The ninth modern-era charity basketball game will be on April 22 at 6 p.m. at the Eddie L. Boone & Oliver Fitzpatrick, Jr. Fieldhouse at Little Rock Central High School.

For the first time, this year's competition will be a three-on-three tournament format between members of the Arkansas House, Arkansas Senate and the governor and attorney general's offices, organizers of the charity event said Tuesday in a news release. In addition, Arkansas House and Senate members will participate in Olympiad-style contests like free throws, three-pointers, half-court shots and more.

"The Senate looks forward to supporting Big Brothers Big Sisters and the CACs of Arkansas on the court as we go head-to-head versus the House," Senate President Pro Tempore Bart Hester, R-Cave Springs, said in the news release. "The burden to defend our back-to-back-to-back-to-back-to-back wins is weighty, but we're ready."

The Arkansas Senate leads the series with the Arkansas House 5-3 after its fifth consecutive win last year, organizers of the charity event said. The game resumed in 2023 after a three-year break as a result of the covid-19 pandemic. The game will be played for the second time at Little Rock Central High School, the alma mater of Gov. Sanders, who served as coach of the Arkansas House of Representatives last year.

"I was happy to see the tradition return," House Speaker Matthew Shepherd, R-El Dorado, said in the news release, "but I expect the House to put forward a much stronger effort this year in this new 3-on-3 format particularly with the Senate not being able to recruit unlike years past. It will afford us a much better chance of taking back the championship title, and most importantly, we look forward to continuing to raise money for these charities that do so much for the children of Arkansas."

General admission tickets to the event will cost $10 and will be available at the door, according to organizers. Since its inception in 2013, the game has raised nearly $250,000. All proceeds will benefit Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Arkansas and The Children's Advocacy Centers of Arkansas.

Asked who is playing for the attorney general's office, Griffin spokesman Jeff LeMaster said Tuesday the roster includes Senior Assistant Attorney General Sharon Strong, Assistant Attorney General Justin Brascher, Assistant Attorney General Evangeline Bacon, Special Agent Heath Nelson and LeMaster.

State Rep. R.J. Hawk, R-Bryant, said in a written statement, "Hopefully we will have the rosters (or at least on the House side) within the next 10 days."

"You can count on Senator (Tyler) Dees and myself to go at it for sure!" he said.

Dees, R-Siloam Springs, said, "We are close to having the roster completed."

On Tuesday, Sanders spokeswoman Alexa Henning said that the staff members in the governor's office who will compete in the basketball tournament are still being determined.