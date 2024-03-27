Strickland hits grand slam while pitching Rogers Heritage past Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE -- Joclyn Strickland took matters into her own hands Tuesday.
Strickland hit a grand slam and pitched a complete game to lead Rogers Heritage to a 10-2 victory over Fayetteville at the Fayetteville High School Softball Complex.
Heritage
