Strickland hits grand slam while pitching Rogers Heritage past Fayetteville

Today at 2:21 a.m.

by Rick Fires

FAYETTEVILLE -- Joclyn Strickland took matters into her own hands Tuesday.

Strickland hit a grand slam and pitched a complete game to lead Rogers Heritage to a 10-2 victory over Fayetteville at the Fayetteville High School Softball Complex.

