The Cleverlys to kick off Argenta Vibe music series April 26

Folk-comedy band The Cleverlys will open the Argenta Downtown Council and North Little Rock Tourism's 2024 Argenta Vibe Music Series, 8 p.m. April 26 in Argenta Plaza, 510 Main St., North Little Rock.

The band previously performed in the plaza in October.

The rest of the lineup (except as noted, all shows on Friday nights; the opening act performs at 6:30 with the headliner coming on at 8):

May 24, And Then Came Humans, King Cabbage Brass Band

June 28, Mömandpöp, Arkansauce

Sept. 27, And Then Came Humans, John Fullbright

Oct. 25, Mömandpöp, Nick Shoulders.

Concessions and Flyway Brewing will set up at the plaza starting at 6 p.m. Seating is limited; bring lawn chairs or blankets. No outside alcohol or coolers -- only alcoholic beverages purchased from restaurants and bars within the Argenta Outdoor Dining District will be allowed.

Admission to all concerts is free. VIP seating, $50, includes a Tito's Handmade Vodka specialty cocktail, beer by Flyway Brewing and food from Four Quarter Bar. Tickets and additional information available at Eventbrite.com.