UNDER THE RADAR: Pea Ridge’s Jace Dye

On Wednesdays we feature an in-state prospect who could be flying under the radar of college coaches. This week's prospect is Pea Ridge’s Jace Dye.

Class: 2025

Position: Linebacker

Size: 6-0, 210 pounds

Stats: as a junior, 80 tackles, 15 tackles for loss, 8 quarterback hurries, 2 forced fumbles

Maxes: 315 bench, 500 squat, 275 power clean

Pro- agility shuttle: 4.59 seconds

Interest: Arkansas, Carrol University, West Virginia Wesleyan, Tulsa, St. Olaf, Kentucky State, Sul Ross State, Midway University, North Dakota State College of Science, Pomona Pitzer, Jesuit, Beloit, Arkansas Tech.

Pea Ridge coach Brey Cook:

“Our inside linebacker Jace Dye has what it takes to play at the next level. Jace has dedicated this offseason to gaining speed, strength and agility. He is extremely coachable and can take feedback constructively. He is a football guy with a very high football IQ. 4.0 GPA.”







