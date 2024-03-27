US again urges Israeli caution in Rafah

WASHINGTON -- U.S. defense leaders pressed their Israeli counterparts Tuesday to ensure that any military operation in the southern city of Rafah unfold in phases to protect civilians and secure the delivery of aid, a senior Pentagon official said. Israel's defense minister was receptive, the official said, but it's not clear what impact the meeting will have on Israeli plans for Gaza or on growing tensions between the two nations.

U.S. leaders have consistently warned against a ground invasion of Rafah and pressed for an alternative, more precise operation. The senior defense official described the 90-minute meeting at the Pentagon as very productive and "really quite meaty," but demurred when asked if Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin sought to condition future U.S. military aid to Israel on an improvement of the humanitarian situation in Gaza.

Austin said the United States will continue to stand up for Israel's right to defend itself in accordance with the law of armed conflict and international humanitarian law, said the official, who spoke to reporters on condition of anonymity to describe a private meeting.

The meeting, which also included Gen. C.Q. Brown, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, came as tensions have spiked between the U.S. and Israel stemming from the widespread global frustration over the escalating humanitarian crisis in Gaza and political discord surrounding efforts to achieve a cease-fire.

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said in a statement that they discussed the "important cooperation between the Israeli and U.S. defense establishments to ensure Israel's qualitative military edge in the region."

The U.S. defense official said the Israeli forces should use precision targeting, which has been effective against Hamas leaders elsewhere in Gaza. The official declined to provide details about Gallant's response.

"It was a very good conversation today between the secretary and the minister. They know each other well. They trust each other. They are friends. And so the sharing of the secretary's ideas, I would say, yes, was met by very receptive ears," the official said.

At the start of the meeting, Austin said they would discuss alternative ways to target Hamas in Rafah, and he described civilian casualties in Gaza as "far too high" and aid deliveries as "far too low." He also repeated the belief that Israel has the right to defend itself and the U.S. would always be there to help.

Gallant, meanwhile, emphasized the ongoing threats to Israel and said the meeting would address ways to destroy Hamas and get the Israeli hostages released, as well as plans to return displaced residents to their homes.

On Monday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu abruptly canceled a high-level visit to Washington this week in protest of the U.N. Security Council decision to call for an immediate cease-fire. The U.S. abstained, deciding not to use its veto power, and the resolution passed 14-0.

Israel says it cannot defeat Hamas without going into Rafah, where it says the group has four battalions composed of thousands of fighters. But U.S. officials are pressing Israel to forgo a ground invasion and consider other ways to defeat Hamas.

"There are ways to go about addressing the threat of Hamas while also taking into account civilian safety. A lot of those are from lessons, our own lessons, conducting operations in urban environments," Maj. Gen. Pat Ryder, Pentagon press secretary, said Monday. "I would expect the conversations to cover those kinds of things."

Information for this article was contributed by Sagar Meghani of The Associated Press.