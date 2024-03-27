Woman, man die in separate crashes on state roads

Two drivers have died in different crashes on state roads on Monday and Tuesday, crash reports said.

A Conway woman was in a fatal wreck on Tuesday evening around 8 p.m. on Arkansas 107 near Fortson Road, a preliminary crash report from the Arkansas State Police said.

65-year-old Shelia Dye of Conway died after the 2010 Ford Focus she was driving crossed the centerline of the road and struck a tree before overturning in a roadside ditch, the report stated.

Troopers at the scene reported that roads were dry and the weather was clear at the time of the crash.

A man is dead after a crash in rural Mississippi County on Arkansas 158 Monday evening, a preliminary crash report from the state police said.

Rusty Foster, 29, of North Platte was killed when the 2012 Chrysler 300 he was driving left the roadway and struck a tree on driver side of the vehicle, the report stated.

The report states that roads were wet and the weather was cloudy around the time of the crash, 11:45 p.m.

Over 90 people have died due to crashes on state roads this year, according to reports published online by the Arkansas Department of Public Safety.