American League preview capsules

Baltimore Orioles

2022 101-61, first place, lost to Texas in Division Series

MANAGER Brandon Hyde (sixth season)

OPENING DAY Today vs. Los Angeles Angels

HE'S HERE RHP Corbin Burnes, RHP Craig Kimbrel, SS Nick Maton, 3B Tyler Nevin

HE'S OUTTA HERE 2B Adam Frazier, OF Aaron Hicks, RHP Kyle Gibson, RHP Jack Flaherty, LHP DL Hall, RHP Shintaro Fujinami, RHP Austin Voth

TOP HITTERS INF Gunnar Henderson (.255, 28 HR, 82 RBI, 100 runs), C Adley Rutschman (.277, 20, 80, 31 doubles, 92 walks), OF Anthony Santander (.257, 28, 95, 41 doubles), 1B Ryan Mountcastle (.270, 18, 68)

PROJECTED ROTATION RH Corbin Burnes (10-8, 3.39 ERA, 200 Ks with Milwaukee), RH Grayson Rodriguez (7-4, 4.35), RH Kyle Bradish (12-7, 2.83), RH Dean Kremer (13-5, 4.12), LH John Means (1-2, 2.66 in 4 starts)

KEY RELIEVERS RH Craig Kimbrel (8-6, 3.26 ERA, 23 saves with Philadelphia), RH Yennier Cano (1-4, 2.11, 8 saves), LH Danny Coulombe (5-3, 2.81), LH Cionel Pérez (4-2, 3.54)

OUTLOOK The Orioles have arrived as contenders in the American League, and they're still not done producing top prospects. Touted infielder Jackson Holliday should be the next to arrive after Rutschman led the team back to respectability in 2022 and Henderson won AL Rookie of the Year honors last season. Rodriguez is also a factor after looking sharp toward the end of his debut season in 2023. Baltimore used some of its surplus of young talent to acquire Burnes and give its rotation a bona fide ace, and that trade could be important with Bradish and Means dealing with health issues in the run-up to opening day. Another injury concern for the Orioles is star closer Félix Bautista, who missed the end of last season and had Tommy John surgery. Kimbrel was signed to replace him.

Tampa Bay Rays

2022 99-63, second place, lost to Texas in Wild Card Series

MANAGER Kevin Cash (10th season)

OPENING DAY Today vs. Toronto

HE'S HERE RHP Ryan Pepiot, SS Jose Caballero, OF Jonny DeLuca, RHP Phil Maton, INF Amed Rosario, C Alex Jackson, RHP Manuel Rodriguez, RHP Naoyuki Uwasawa

HE'S OUTTA HERE RHP Tyler Glasnow, OF Manuel Margot, OF/1B Luke Raley, LHP Jake Diekman, RHP Andrew Kittredge, C Christian Bethancourt, LHP Jalen Beeks, LHP Josh Fleming

TOP HITTERS 1B Yandy Díaz (AL-best .330, 22 HR, 78 RBI, .932 OPS), LF Randy Arozarena (.254, 23, 83, .789 OPS), RF Josh Lowe (.292, 20, 83, .835 OPS), 3B Isaac Paredes (.250, 31, 98, .840 OPS)

PROJECTED ROTATION RH Zach Eflin (16-8, 3.50 ERA), RH Aaron Civale (7-5, 3.46 in 23 starts with Cleveland and Tampa Bay), RH Zack Littell (3-6, 3.93), RH Ryan Pepiot (2-1, 2.14 in 8 appearances, 3 starts, with Dodgers), RH Taj Bradley (5-8, 5.59)

KEY RELIEVERS RH Jason Adams (4-2, 2.98 ERA, 12 saves), RH Pete Fairbanks (2-4, 2.58, 25 saves), LH Colin Poche (12-3, 2.23), RH Kevin Kelly (5-2, 3.22), RH Phil Maton (4-3, 3.00 with Houston)

OUTLOOK The Rays have been both resourceful and resilient, enduring key injuries and numerous cost-saving moves to make the playoffs each of the past five seasons. With three starting pitchers -- two-time All-Star lefty Shane McClanahan and right-handers Drew Rasmussen and Jeffrey Springs -- expected to miss all or a significant portion of 2024 while recovering from injuries, the budget-minded club's ability to improvise and remain competitive in one of baseball's toughest divisions will be tested again. Glasnow is the latest elite pitcher Tampa Bay has traded for promising young players or prospects who've helped the Rays prosper over the past decade-plus. Eflin will lead a retooled rotation, with the 26-year-old Pepiot -- acquired from the Dodgers in the Glasnow trade -- filling one of the spots.

Toronto Blue Jays

2022 89-73, third place, lost to Minnesota in Wild Card Series

MANAGER John Schneider (third season)

OPENING DAY Today at Tampa Bay

HE'S HERE DH Justin Turner, OF/INF Isiah Kiner-Falefa, 1B Joey Votto, RHP Yariel Rodríguez, LHP Brendon Little, DH Daniel Vogelbach, INF Eduardo Escobar

HE'S OUTTA HERE 3B Matt Chapman, LHP Hyun Jin Ryu, 2B Whit Merrifield, DH Brandon Belt, RHP Jordan Hicks, RHP Adam Cimber, RHP Jay Jackson

TOP HITTERS 1B Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (.264, 26 HR, 94 RBI, .788 OPS), SS Bo Bichette (.306, 20, 73, .814 OPS), DH Justin Turner (.276, 23, 96, .800 OPS with Boston), RF George Springer (.258, 21, 72, .732 OPS), C Danny Jansen (.228, 17, 53, .786 OPS in 83 games)

PROJECTED ROTATION RH Kevin Gausman (12-9, 3.16 ERA, AL-leading 237 Ks), RH Chris Bassitt (16-8, 3.60, career-high 200 IP, tied for AL lead in wins), RH José Berríos (11-12, 3.65), LH Yusei Kikuchi (11-6, 3.86), RH Alek Manoah (3-9, 5.87 in 19 starts)

KEY RELIEVERS RH Jordan Romano (5-7, 2.90 ERA, 36/40 saves, 72 Ks in 59 IP), RH Chad Green (3-0, 5.25 in 12 games after returning from Tommy John surgery), RH Erik Swanson (4-2, 2.97, 4 saves), RH Yimi Garcia (3-4, 4.09, 3 saves)

OUTLOOK The Blue Jays earned their third wild-card berth in four seasons in 2023, only to be swept out of a third straight October. As Guerrero and Bichette edge closer to free agency, which both could reach following the 2025 World Series, the pressure mounts for the Blue Jays to capitalize on whatever remaining time they have with those two stars. Four pitchers made 30 or more starts last season for Toronto, while Manoah slumped from AL Cy Young Award finalist to minor leaguer. Manoah has battled shoulder soreness this spring, jeopardizing his chances of making the opening-day roster. If Guerrero and Bichette both deliver, and the starting rotation remains healthy and effective, Toronto's recent run of empty Octobers could come to an end.

New York Yankees

2022 82-80, fourth place

MANAGER Aaron Boone (seventh season)

OPENING DAY Today at Houston

HE'S HERE OF Juan Soto, RHP Marcus Stroman, OF Trent Grisham, OF Alex Verdugo, LHP Caleb Ferguson, RHP Cody Poteet

HE'S OUTTA HERE OF/INF Isiah Kiner-Falefa, RHP Luis Severino, LHP Wandy Peralta, RHP Michael King, RHP Frankie Montas, C Kyle Higashioka, RHP Jhony Brito

TOP HITTERS OF Aaron Judge (.267, 37 HR, 75 RBI, 1.019 OPS in 106 games), OF Juan Soto (.275, 35, 109, .930 OPS, MLB-leading 132 walks for San Diego), 3B DJ LeMahieu (career-low .243, 15, 44), 1B Anthony Rizzo (.244, 12, 41 in 99 games), 2B Gleyber Torres (.273, 25, 68), SS Anthony Volpe (.209, 21, 60)

PROJECTED ROTATION RH Marcus Stroman (10-9, 3.95 ERA with Cubs), RH Gerrit Cole (15-4, 2.63, 222 Ks, 209 IP, AL Cy Young Award), LH Carlos Rodón (3-8, 6.85 in 14 starts), LH Nestor Cortes (5-2, 4.97 in 12 starts), RH Clarke Schmidt (9-9, 4.64)

KEY RELIEVERS RH Clay Holmes (4-4, 2.86 ERA, 24/29 saves), RH Ron Marinaccio (4-5, 3.99), RH Luke Weaver (3-6, 6.40 for Reds, Mariners and Yankees), RH Jonathan Loáisiga (0-2, 3.06), LH Victor González (3-3, 4.01 for Dodgers), RH Ian Hamilton (3-2, 2.64)

OUTLOOK After failing to make the playoffs for the first time since 2016, the Yankees rebuilt their batting order to get more left-handed. Their chief acquisition was Soto, a three-time All-Star going into his last season before free agency. Verdugo and Grisham also add lefty bats, and Grisham brings two-time Gold Glove defense in center. Rotation depth already was questionable before Cole was shut down in spring training with a sore elbow. He is expected to miss some time, at least early in the season. Cole said March 11 that his elbow hurt and he was going to have an MRI. He had X-rays and a CT scan the following day and then headed to Los Angeles to see specialist Dr. Neal ElAttrache, an elbow expert, for additional tests. Rodón and Cortes are coming off injury-shortened seasons, and Rodón was troubled by home runs early in spring training.

Boston Red Sox

2022 78-84, fifth place

MANAGER Alex Cora (fourth season of second stint with team, sixth season overall)

OPENING DAY Today at Seattle

HE'S HERE SS Vaughn Grissom, LF Tyler O'Neill, RHP Lucas Giolito

HE'S OUTTA HERE LHP Chris Sale, OF Alex Verdugo, OF Adam Duvall, LHP James Paxton, RHP Corey Kluber, 3B Justin Turner

TOP HITTERS 3B Rafael Devers (.271, 33 HR, 100 RBI), OF Masataka Yoshida (.289, 15, 72), SS Trevor Story (.203, 3, 14 in 43 games), OF Jarren Duran (.295, 8, 40), 1B Triston Casas (.263, 24, 65)

PROJECTED ROTATION RH Brayan Bello (12-11, 4.24 ERA), RH Nick Pivetta (10-9, 4.04), RH Tanner Houck (6-10, 5.01), RH Kutter Crawford (6-8, 4.04), RH Garrett Whitlock (5-5, 5.15)

KEY RELIEVERS RH Kenley Jansen (3-6, 3.63 ERA, 29/33 saves), RH Chris Martin (4-1, 1.05, 3 saves), RH Josh Winckowski (4-4, 2.88, 3 saves)

OUTLOOK The Red Sox appear to be on track for their fourth last-place finish in five years. After trading Sale in the offseason, their top free-agent acquisition was Giolito. But he got hurt in spring training and is expected to miss the entire season following elbow surgery. There are few options for the rotation. The lineup is also diminished, with Duvall and Turner leaving as free agents after spending one productive year in Boston. Verdugo, the centerpiece of the trade that sent Mookie Betts to the Dodgers, was also traded away, netting little major league-ready talent. Chief Baseball Officer Chaim Bloom was fired last year and replaced by another Yale graduate, ex-Red Sox pitcher Craig Breslow, but ownership has conceded the team's payroll will likely go down after last year's fifth-place finish.

Minnesota Twins

2022 87-75, first place, lost to Houston in Division Series

MANAGER Rocco Baldelli (sixth season)

OPENING DAY Today at Kansas City

HE'S HERE 1B Carlos Santana, OF Manuel Margot, RHP Anthony DeSclafani, RHP Justin Topa, LHP Steven Okert, RHP Jay Jackson, RHP Josh Staumont

HE'S OUTTA HERE RHP Sonny Gray, RHP Kenta Maeda, 2B Jorge Polanco, OF Michael A. Taylor, INF Donovan Solano, RHP Emilio Pagán, INF Nick Gordon, RHP Tyler Mahle, OF Joey Gallo

TOP HITTERS 3B Royce Lewis (.309, 15 HR, 52 RBI in 58 games), SS Carlos Correa (.230, 18, 65), CF Byron Buxton (.207, 17, 42 in 85 games as DH), RF Max Kepler (.260, 24, 66), 2B Edouard Julien (.263, 13, 37, .839 OPS in 109 games)

PROJECTED ROTATION RH Pablo López (11-8, 3.66 ERA, 234 Ks in 194 IP), RH Joe Ryan (11-10, 4.51, 197 Ks in 161 2/3 IP), RH Bailey Ober (8-6, 3.43), RH Chris Paddack (5.40 ERA in 2 relief appearances after recovering from Tommy John surgery), RH Anthony DeSclafani (4-8, 4.88 in 99 2/3 IP for Giants)

KEY RELIEVERS RH Jhoan Durán (3-6, 2.45 ERA, 27 saves, 84 Ks in 62 1/3 IP), RH Griffin Jax (6-10, 3.86, 4 saves), LH Caleb Thielbar (3-1, 3.23), RH Brock Stewart (2-0, 0.65, 1 save in 27 2/3 IP)

OUTLOOK Free agency took some bite out of their rotation, with Gray and Maeda departing for other clubs, but the Twins remain in solid position to defend their division title with their AL Central competitors posing less of a collective threat than any of MLB's other divisions. The payroll has been trimmed in response to a dip in regional television revenue, but the low-key acquisitions of Santana and Margot ought to give the lineup a boost of experience, durability and fielding expertise. Most vital to Minnesota's success will be better health and production from stars Buxton and Correa. Buxton is returning to CF after knee trouble limited him to DH duty in what was mostly a lost season. López and Durán make for a formidable pair of aces for the rotation and bullpen, respectively.

Detroit Tigers

2022 78-84, second place

MANAGER A.J. Hinch (fourth season)

OPENING DAY Today at Chicago White Sox

HE'S HERE RHP Kenta Maeda, RHP Jack Flaherty, RHP Shelby Miller, LHP Andrew Chafin, OF Mark Canha, 3B Gio Urshela, 2B Colt Keith

HE'S OUTTA HERE DH Miguel Cabrera, LHP Eduardo Rodriguez, RHP Michael Lorenzen, C Eric Haase, INF Nick Maton

TOP HITTERS DH Kerry Carpenter (.278, 20 HR, 64 RBI, .811 OPS), 1B Spencer Torkelson (.233, 31, 94), RF Riley Greene (.288, 11, 31, .796 OPS)

PROJECTED ROTATION LH Tarik Skubal (7-3, 2.80 ERA), RH Kenta Maeda (6-8, 4.23 with Twins), RH Jack Flaherty (8-9, 4.99 with Orioles and Cardinals), RH Reese Olson (5-7, 3.99), RH Casey Mize (7-13, 4.29 in career; hasn't pitched since April 2022) or RH Matt Manning (5-4, 3.58)

KEY RELIEVERS RH Alex Lange (7-5, 3.68 ERA, 26/32 saves), RH Jason Foley (3-3, 2.61), RH Shelby Miller (3-0, 1.71 with Dodgers), LH Andrew Chafin (3-4, 4.73 with Diamondbacks and Brewers)

OUTLOOK The Tigers seem to have a shot to make the playoffs for the first time since 2014, potentially taking advantage of a relatively weak division and an improved team. Detroit will lean on Skubal to anchor what could be a solid rotation with Maeda and Flaherty added to replace Rodriguez and Lorenzen. The health of Mize, the No. 1 overall draft pick in 2018, and Urshela, coming back from a broken pelvis, may prove to be pivotal. Torkelson, the top pick in 2022, will have a chance to be a designated hitter more often with Cabrera's retirement. Parker Meadows, a dynamic 24-year-old center fielder, and Keith, who was given a guaranteed deal worth at least $28 million without facing a pitch in the majors, will be intriguing to watch. The franchise is trying to be patient with underperforming shortstop Javier Báez, who enters the third season of a $140 million, six-year contract, after his .593 OPS in 2023 was the second-lowest of his career.

Cleveland Guardians

2022 76-86, third place

MANAGER Stephen Vogt (first season)

OPENING DAY Today at Oakland

HE'S HERE RHP Scott Barlow, C Austin Hedges, RHP Carlos Carrasco, RHP Ben Lively, OF Estevan Florial

HE'S OUTTA HERE Manager Terry Francona, SS Amed Rosario, RHP Aaron Civale, RHP Cal Quantrill, RHP Enyel De Los Santos, DH Josh Bell, C Mike Zunino, 1B Kole Calhoun, RF Oscar Gonzalez

TOP HITTERS 3B José Ramírez (.282, 24 HR, 82 RBI, league-leading 22 IBBs), 1B/DH Josh Naylor (.308, 17, 97), LF Steven Kwan (.268, 5, 58, 36 2Bs, 21 SBs), 2B Andrés Giménez (.251, 15, 62, 76 runs), C Bo Naylor (.237, 11, 32 in 198 at-bats as rookie)

PROJECTED ROTATION RH Shane Bieber (6-6, 3.80 ERA, 21 starts due to injuries), RH Tanner Bibee (10-4, 2.98, 141 Ks in 142 IP as rookie), RH Triston McKenzie (0-3, 5.06 in 4 starts due to elbow injury), RH Gavin Williams (3-5, 3.29, 16 starts as rookie), LH Logan Allen (7-8, 3.81, 24 starts)

KEY RELIEVERS RH Emmanuel Clase (3-9, 3.22 ERA, AL-best 44 saves, MLB-high 12 blown saves), RH Scott Barlow (2-6, 4.37 in 63 games for Royals and Padres), LH Sam Hentges (3-2, 3.61 in 56 games), RH Eli Morgan (5-2, 4.01 in 61 games), RH Trevor Stephan (7-7, 4.06 in 71 games)

OUTLOOK It's a new start for the Guardians under the 39-year-old Vogt, a journeyman All-Star catcher who has never managed at any level. He's got big shoes to fill in replacing the beloved Francona, a future Hall of Famer and the winningest manager in franchise history. There are bound to be some growing pains. Cleveland is counting on Bieber and McKenzie to bounce back from injuries and Bibee and Williams to take another step forward. With the exception of Ramírez and Josh Naylor, the Guardians lack power, making it essential for them to manufacture runs and play solid defense. Of course, playing in the wide-open AL Central is a plus and possible path to the postseason for a franchise without a World Series title since 1948.

Chicago White Sox

2022 61-101, fourth place.

MANAGER Pedro Grifol (second season)

OPENING DAY Today vs. Detroit

HE'S HERE SS Paul DeJong, RHP Michael Soroka, RHP John Brebbia, C Martín Maldonado, RHP Chris Flexen, RHP Steven Wilson, LHP Tim Hill, RHP Erick Fedde, C Max Stassi

HE'S OUTTA HERE RHP Dylan Cease, SS Tim Anderson, RHP Liam Hendriks, RHP Mike Clevinger, RHP Gregory Santos, LHP Aaron Bummer, C Yasmani Grandal

TOP HITTERS CF Luis Robert Jr. (.264, 38 HR, 80 RBI, .857 OPS), 1B Andrew Vaughn (.258, 21, 80), LF/DH Eloy Jiménez (.272, 18, 64), 3B Yoán Moncada (.260, 11, 40)

PROJECTED ROTATION RH Michael Kopech (5-12, 5.43 ERA), RH Michael Soroka (2-2, 6.40 with Atlanta), RH Erick Fedde (6-13, 5.81 with Washington in 2022), RH Chris Flexen (2-8, 6.86 with Seattle and Colorado), LH Garrett Crochet (0-2, 3.55 in 13 relief appearances)

KEY RELIEVERS RH John Brebbia (3-5, 3.99 ERA with Giants), RH Jesse Chavez (1-0, 1.56 with Atlanta), RH Steven Wilson (1-2, 3.91 with Padres), RH Corey Knebel (3-5, 3.43, 12 saves with Philadelphia in 2022)

OUTLOOK General Manager Chris Getz begins his first full season with a huge task on his hands, trying to lift a team that matched the third-highest loss total in franchise history. And the odds of a quick turnaround don't look good. Chicago was second-to-last in the majors in runs and gave up more than all but four teams. The club also ranked among the worst on defense. The White Sox declined options on Anderson and Hendriks, letting them go as free agents, and made smaller additions rather than major moves in free agency. The most notable headlines involved chairman Jerry Reinsdorf's efforts to secure funding for a stadium in the city's South Loop. Cease, runner-up for the 2022 AL Cy Young Award, was traded to San Diego on March 13 for Wilson and three prospects: right-handers Drew Thorpe and Jairo Iriarte, and outfielder Samuel Zavala.

Kansas City Royals

2022 56-106, fifth place.

MANAGER Matt Quatraro (second season)

OPENING DAY Today vs Minnesota

HE'S HERE RHP Kyle Wright, RHP Nick Anderson, RF Hunter Renfroe, RHP Michael Wacha, RHP Chris Stratton, RHP Seth Lugo, LHP Will Smith, 2B Adam Frazier, C Austin Nola

HE'S OUTTA HERE RHP Jackson Kowar, 3B Matt Duffy, RHP Brad Keller, RHP Zack Greinke, RHP Collin Snider, RHP Jonathan Heasley, RF Edward Olivares, RHP Taylor Clarke, RHP Dylan Coleman, 2B Samad Taylor, RHP Max Castillo

TOP HITTERS SS Bobby Witt Jr. (.276, 30 HR, 96 RBI, 49 SBs), C Salvador Perez (.255, 23, 80), 3B Maikel Garcia (.272, 4, 50), OF Hunter Renfroe (.233, 20, 60 with Angels and Reds), 2B Adam Frazier (.240, 13, 60 with Orioles), 1B Vinnie Pasquantino (.247, 9, 26 in 61 games due to injury)

PROJECTED ROTATION RH Michael Wacha (14-4, 3.22 ERA with Padres), LH Cole Ragans (7-5, 3.47 with Rangers and Royals), RH Seth Lugo (8-7, 3.57 with Padres), RH Brady Singer (8-11, 5.52), RH Jordan Lyles (6-17, 6.28)

KEY RELIEVERS LH Will Smith (2-7, 4.40 ERA, 22 saves with Rangers), RH Chris Stratton (2-1, 3.92 with Cardinals and Rangers), RH Nick Anderson (4-0, 3.06 with Braves), RH John Schreiber (2-1, 3.86 with Red Sox), RH Matt Sauer (6-5, 3.41 with Yankees minor league teams), LH Jake Brentz (Tommy John surgery), LH Daniel Lynch IV (3-4, 4.64)

OUTLOOK The Royals aggressively overhauled their roster in the offseason, signing several veterans with postseason experience to help nurture a young core of promising players. Wacha and Lugo should immediately upgrade the rotation, while Ragans was a revelation after his midseason arrival in a trade with Texas. The Royals need Singer and Lyles to bounce back from tough seasons at the back of the rotation. Almost the entire bullpen is new, with Smith taking over the closer job. In the field, Witt earned MVP votes for his dynamic sophomore season, along with a franchise-record 11-year, $288.7 million contract.

Houston Astros

2022 90-72, first place, lost to Texas in AL Championship Series

MANAGER Joe Espada (first season)

OPENING DAY Today vs. New York Yankees

HE'S HERE LHP Josh Hader, RHP Dylan Coleman, RHP Oliver Ortega, C Victor Caratini

HE'S OUTTA HERE Manager Dusty Baker, LF Michael Brantley, C Martín Maldonado, RHP Héctor Neris, RHP Ryne Stanek, RHP Phil Maton

TOP HITTERS DH/LF Yordan Alvarez (.293, 31 HR, 97 RBI, .990 OPS), 2B Jose Altuve (.311, 28, 57), RF Kyle Tucker (.284, 29, AL-leading 112, 30 SBs, .886 OPS), 3B Alex Bregman (.262, 25, 98), 1B José Abreu (.234, 18, 90)

PROJECTED ROTATION RH Justin Verlander (13-8, 3.22 ERA, 144 Ks for Mets and Astros), LH Framber Valdez (12-11, 3.45, 200 Ks, 2 CGs, including no-hitter), RH Cristian Javier (10-5, 4.56), RH José Urquidy (3-3, 5.29), RH J.P. France (11-6, 3.83) or RH Hunter Brown (11-13, 5.09)

KEY RELIEVERS LH Josh Hader (2-3, 1.28 ERA, 33/38 saves for Padres), RH Ryan Pressly (4-5, 3.58, 31 saves), RH Bryan Abreu (3-2, 1.75 in 72 games), RH Rafael Montero (3-3, 5.08), RH Seth Martinez (2-3, 5.23)

OUTLOOK After coming within one win of reaching their third straight World Series last season, the Astros are again one of the top contenders to reach the Fall Classic in 2024. They've got the 41-year-old Verlander back after he returned in a trade with the Mets last July. The three-time Cy Young Award winner will start the season on the injured list with shoulder inflammation, but the Astros expect it to be a short stint before he's back to lead a rotation that also features Valdez and Javier. The lineup remains largely intact from last season, with Alvarez leading the group and Tucker, Altuve, Bregman and Abreu also providing power. Gone is Brantley, the veteran left fielder who was limited to 15 games because of injury in 2023 before retiring this offseason. Chas McCormick can play left when Alvarez is the DH, with Jake Meyers in center. With Maldonado gone to the White Sox, Yanier Diaz should add punch to the offense by taking over as Houston's everyday catcher after a stellar rookie season.

Texas Rangers

2022 90-72, second place, World Series champions

MANAGER Bruce Bochy (second season)

OPENING DAY Today vs. Chicago Cubs

HE'S HERE RHP David Robertson, RHP Tyler Mahle, RHP Kirby Yates, C Andrew Knizner, INF Matt Duffy, 1B/OF Jared Walsh

HE'S OUTTA HERE LHP Jordan Montgomery, C/DH Mitch Garver, LHP Aroldis Chapman, LHP Martín Pérez, LHP Will Smith, OF Robbie Grossman

TOP HITTERS SS Corey Seager (.327, 33 HR, 96 RBI), RF Adolis García (.245, 39, 107, 175 Ks), 2B Marcus Semien (.276, 29, 100), C Jonah Heim (.258, 18, 95), 1B Nathaniel Lowe (.262, 17, 82, 93 BBs)

PROJECTED ROTATION RH Nathan Eovaldi (12-5, 3.63 ERA), RH Dane Dunning (12-7, 3.70), LH Andrew Heaney (10-6, 4.15), RH Jon Gray (9-8, 4.12), LH Cody Bradford (4-3, 5.30)

KEY RELIEVERS RH José Leclerc (0-2, 2.68 ERA, 4 saves in 57 appearances), RH David Robertson (6-6, 3.03, 18 saves with Mets and Marlins), RH Josh Sborz (6-7, 5.50), RH Kirby Yates (7-2, 3.28, 5 saves in 61 games with Braves), LH Brock Burke (5-3, 4.37 in 53 games)

OUTLOOK Coming off the franchise's first World Series title, Texas didn't re-sign deadline-acquisition Montgomery and will open the season with Jacob deGrom and Max Scherzer on the injured list. Those right-handers, both with multiple Cy Young Awards, could be the midseason additions this year. If the rest of the starters can stay healthy, the Rangers still have a solid rotation led by Eovaldi, an All-Star last year in his Texas debut. Veteran relievers Robertson and Yates bolster the bullpen after Leclerc and Sborz were impressive through the playoffs. The Rangers return the bulk of a lineup that hit 233 home runs and scored an AL-high 5.4 runs per game last year. But World Series MVP Seager (sports hernia), Gold Glove-winning Lowe (oblique strain) and third baseman Josh Jung (calf) missed significant time in the spring. ALCS MVP García avoided salary arbitration with a two-year deal. The Rangers could have two legitimate Rookie of the Year candidates in their outfield: Evan Carter and Wyatt Langford.

Seattle Mariners

2022 88-74, third place

MANAGER Scott Servais (ninth season)

OPENING DAY Today vs. Boston

HE'S HERE 2B Jorge Polanco, 3B Luis Urías, OF/1B Luke Raley, DH Mitch Garver, RF Mitch Haniger, C Seby Zavala, RHP Gregory Santos, RHP Austin Voth, RHP Ryne Stanek (Arkansas Razorbacks)

HE'S OUTTA HERE INF Jose Caballero, 3B Eugenio Suárez, LF Jarred Kelenic, RF Teoscar Hernández, RHP Chris Flexen, LHP Marco Gonzales, RHP Justin Topa

TOP HITTERS CF Julio Rodríguez (.275, 32 HR, 103 RBI, .818 OPS), SS J.P. Crawford (.266, 19, 65, .818 OPS), DH Mitch Garver (.270, 19, 50, .870 OPS in 87 games with Rangers), 2B Jorge Polanco (.255, 14, 48 with Twins), C Cal Raleigh (.232, 30, 75)

PROJECTED ROTATION RH Luis Castillo (14-9, 3.34 ERA, 219 Ks in 197 innings), RH George Kirby (13-10, 3.35, 172 Ks, 19 walks), RH Logan Gilbert (13-7, 3.73), RH Bryce Miller (8-7, 4.32 in 25 starts), RH Bryan Woo (4-5, 4.21 in 18 starts)

KEY RELIEVERS RH Andrés Muñoz (4-7, 2.94 ERA, 13 saves), RH Matt Brash (9-4, 3.06, 107 Ks, league-high 78 appearances), RH Gregory Santos (2-2, 3.39 in 60 appearances with White Sox), RH Ryne Stanek (3-1, 4.09 in 55 games with Houston), LH Gabe Speier (2-2, 3.79 in 69 games)

OUTLOOK Hamstrung by ownership not wanting to spend in free agency for a variety of reasons, Seattle's front office had to get creative in an attempt to improve a team that finished two games out of a playoff berth. The Mariners may be marginally better than a year ago, but that might not be enough to topple Texas and Houston in the AL West. Rodríguez seems determined not to let last year's playoff miss happen again. He'd be helped if Garver and Haniger can avoid injuries and if Ty France can rediscover his swing after a miserable 2023. Seattle has one of the best rotations in baseball -- led by Castillo, Kirby and Gilbert -- so a ton of runs on offense might not be needed. But the Mariners must cut down on strikeouts and be better situationally.

Los Angeles Angels

2022 73-89, fourth place

MANAGER Ron Washington (first season)

OPENING DAY Today at Baltimore

HE'S HERE RHP Robert Stevenson, LHP Matt Moore, RHP Luis García, 1B Miguel Sanó, OF Aaron Hicks

HE'S OUTTA HERE Manager Phil Nevin, DH/RHP Shohei Ohtani, 1B Mike Moustakas, INF Gio Urshela, OF Randal Grichuk, INF Eduardo Escobar, 1B C.J. Cron, LHP Aaron Loup, C Max Stassi, SS David Fletcher

TOP HITTERS CF Mike Trout (.263, 18 HR, 44 RBI in 82 games), 3B Anthony Rendon (.236, 2, 22 in 43 games), 2B Brandon Drury (.262, 26, 83), OF Taylor Ward (.253, 14, 47)

PROJECTED ROTATION LH Tyler Anderson (6-6, 5.43 ERA), LH Patrick Sandoval (7-13, 4.11), LH Reid Detmers (4-10, 4.48), RH Griffin Canning (7-8, 4.32), RH Chase Silseth (4-1, 3.96)

KEY RELIEVERS RH Carlos Estévez (5-5, 3.90 ERA, 31 saves), RH Robert Stephenson (3-4, 3.10 with Rays and Pirates), LH Matt Moore (4-1, 2.77 with Angels, Guardians and Marlins), RH Luis García (2-3, 4.07 with Padres)

OUTLOOK After losing Ohtani to a $700 million deal from the Dodgers, the Halos feel like they're starting over yet again. Their streaks of eight straight losing seasons and nine consecutive non-playoff seasons are the majors' longest, and now they'll be without the best hitter and best pitcher on their 73-win team in 2023. Los Angeles didn't make any major additions, only restocking its bullpen and taking low-cost flyers on Sanó and Hicks. At least Trout and Rendon are healthy for now after injuries sidelined either or both sluggers for more than 60% of the Angels' games over the past three seasons. The 71-year-old Washington should bring defensive expertise, charisma and a winning mentality to a team that needs all of it. And not everything is bleak: For the first time in many years, the Angels have a crop of young talent breaking through in the majors, led by shortstop Zach Neto, catcher Logan O'Hoppe, first baseman Nolan Schanuel and outfielder Mickey Moniak.

Oakland Athletics

2022 50-112, fifth place

MANAGER Mark Kotsay (third season)

OPENING DAY Today vs. Cleveland

HE'S HERE LHP Alex Wood, LHP Scott Alexander, RHP Ross Stripling, RHP Trevor Gott

HE'S OUTTA HERE INF/OF Tony Kemp, RHP Trevor May, RHP Drew Rucinski

TOP HITTERS DH Brent Rooker (.246, 30 HR, 69 RBI, .817 OPS), 1B Ryan Noda (.229, 16, 54, .770 OPS), 2B Zack Gelof (.267, 14, 32, .840 OPS), C Shea Langeliers (.205, 22, 63), RF Seth Brown (.222, 14, 52)

PROJECTED ROTATION RH Paul Blackburn (4-7, 4.43 ERA), LH JP Sears (5-14, 4.54), LH Alex Wood (5-5, 4.33 for Giants), RH Ross Stripling (0-5, 5.36 for Giants), RH Joe Boyle (2-0, 1.69 in 3 starts)

KEY RELIEVERS RH Mason Miller (0-3, 3.78 in 10 games), RH Trevor Gott (0-5, 4.19, 1 save for Mariners and Mets), LH Scott Alexander (7-3, 4.66, 1 save for Giants), RH Dany Jiménez (0-2, 3.47, 1 save)

OUTLOOK The A's enter another season in limbo with little hope of competing after losing a league-high 112 games last season. The franchise has approval to move to Las Vegas in 2028 and is entering the final year of a stadium lease in Oakland, leading to uncertainty about where the team will play in the near future. The club added some pitching depth this offseason but appears to be a long way from building a winner. The A's lost at least 100 games in back-to-back seasons for the first time since 1964-65 and are in danger of doing it three years in a row for the first time since 1919-21.