The Arkansas Court of Appeals released opinions Wednesday. The court's ruling and the names of the cases are reprinted here. The full opinions and other court proceedings, including per curiam decisions, orders and submissions, can be found on the internet at arcourts.gov.

PROCEEDINGS OF March 27, 2024

JUDGE RAYMOND R. ABRAMSON

CV-23-230. Kellco Custom Homes, Inc. v. Daniel H. Williams and Ellen M. Williams, from Pulaski County Circuit Court, Sixteenth Division. Reversed and remanded; motion moot. Gruber and Hixson, JJ., agree.

JUDGE ROBERT J. GLADWIN

CV-21-282. MMSC, LLC v. Washington County, Arkansas; Quorum Court of Washington County, Arkansas; Joseph K. Wood, in His Official Capacity as County Judge; Dinah Dickerson; Caroline Cox; Stephenie Foster; Marty Matlock; and Highland Community Association, from Washington County Circuit Court. Remanded. Harrison, C.J., and Thyer, J., agree.

CV-23-127. Marilyn Buckley v. Freddie Buckley, from Clark County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Harrison, C.J., and Thyer, J., agree.

JUDGE BART F. VIRDEN

CR-23-174. Jacob Michael Lester v. State of Arkansas, from Washington County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Abramson and Thyer, JJ., agree.

CR-23-337. Reginald Featherston v. State of Arkansas, from Hempstead County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Abramson and Thyer, JJ., agree.

E-23-23. Vicki Harder v. Director, Division of Workforce Services, from the Arkansas Board of Review. Affirmed in part; remanded in part. Klappenbach and Wood, JJ., agree.

JUDGE MARK KLAPPENBACH

CR-23-489. Matthew Gonzales v. State of Arkansas, from Faulkner County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Virden and Wood, JJ., agree.

CV-23-252. Paula Marie Graf v. Eric Scott Graf, from Sharp County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Hixson and Brown, JJ., agree.

JUDGE KENNETH S. HIXSON

CR-23-580. Baxter Stowers v. State of Arkansas, from Baxter County Circuit Court. Affirmed in part; reversed and dismissed in part. Abramson and Gruber, JJ., agree.

JUDGE MIKE MURPHY

CR-22-803. Kinslow Young v. State of Arkansas, from St. Francis County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Barrett and Brown, JJ., agree.

CV-23-259. Alexandria Merrifield v. James Penner, from Washington County Circuit Court. Reversed and remanded. Harrison, C.J., and Wood, J., agree.

JUDGE WAYMOND M. BROWN

CR-23-387. Neal Roberts v. State of Arkansas, from Jefferson County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Barrett and Murphy, JJ., agree.

JUDGE CINDY GRACE THYER

CV-22-714. Mary Corinne Smart-Moore v. James Moore, from Pulaski County Circuit Court, Fourteenth Division. Remanded to settle and supplement the record. Abramson and Virden, JJ., agree.

JUDGE WENDY SCHOLTENS WOOD

CV-22-745. Robert VanHook, M.D. v. Medical Emergency Trauma Associates, PLLC, from Pulaski County Circuit Court, Seventeenth Division. Reversed and remanded. Virden and Klappenbach, JJ., agree.

E-23-8. Christopher Hall v. Director, Division of Workforce Services, from the Arkansas Board of Review. Affirmed in part; remanded in part. Virden and Klappenbach, JJ., agree.