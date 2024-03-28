Arkansas Scholarship Lottery director Eric Hagler is resigning

The director of the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery told his employees on Thursday that he is resigning.

Eric Hagler, who has been the lottery director since August 2020, wrote in an email to the lottery's employees, "Just a note to thank you for allowing me to serve alongside this group of professionals.

"It has been an honor and I will treasure our memories of achievement and teamwork. It is time for me to move on to the next adventure. I will miss working with Team Lottery, but I am hopeful that you will stay in touch."

Hagler could not be reached for comment by telephone this morning.