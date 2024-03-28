Arkansas transfer out to quiet noise





FAYETTEVILLE -- After a salty NCAA transfer portal experience over the winter, University of Arkansas running back Ja'Quinden Jackson wants his detractors and college football fans to see his healthy version this fall.

As a redshirt junior last season at Utah, Jackson played in 12 games and led the Utes with 797 rushing yards, four rushing touchdowns and three 100-yard games. He did that while toughing it out on an ankle injury that transitioned into a tendon becoming separated from the bone on his right foot.

The internet chatter over the Duncanville, Texas, native's decision to depart from Utah bothered him a little.

"A lot of people don't know that I was hurt all last year," Jackson said after Tuesday's sixth practice of spring for the Razorbacks. "When I went into the portal there were a whole lot of jokes: 'Aw, he's got paper ankles' and this and that. It was funny. I laughed at it."

"But people talk about it from the outside looking in. They don't really know what I had to go through last season for me to get those 700 yards and score touchdowns."

Utah Coach Kyle Whittingham told reporters in mid-November how Jackson had been battling to stay on the field for his team.

"[Jackson] is exceptionally tough," Whittingham said at a news conference then. "First of all, he's battled it all season long and he just keeps coming back. It's a process of, during the week, he gets it as good as he can get it, then on game day he just lets it up until he can't go anymore."

Jackson said his injury occurred during August training camp but he wanted to play through the ankle problem because injuries to other teammates, including star quarterback Cam Rising, had impacted the Utes.

"We had a lot of people go down last season so I tried to stick it out and play through it, but it took a toll on me throughout the season," Jackson said.

"It was a struggle every week battling with this injury, because it went from my ankle to my foot. It was bad. But everything happens for a reason."

Jackson managed a season-high 129 rushing yards on 19 carries in a win over Baylor, had 117 rushing yards on a career-high 26 carries in a win over No. 18 USC, 111 rushing yards in a win over Arizona State and 2 rushing touchdowns in a loss to No. 5 Washington. He sat out a 21-7 loss at No. 19 Oregon State on Sept. 29.

"It got too bad," Jackson said. "I couldn't walk."

During the course of the season, Jackson told reporters he took pride in his toughness and his responsibility for being there for teammates.

"My family, we didn't raise no weaklings," Jackson told reporters last season. "Just trying to be there for the team. ... I'm hungry for the game, hungry for us to win."

That attitude obviously made an impression on teammates, with quarterback Bryson Barnes saying of Jackson, "Yeah, dude's just an absolute warrior" in a media session.

Added receiver Money Parks, "He's out there putting his body on the line for us."

Jackson, who wore No. 3 with the Utes, played some quarterback, tailback and on special teams in 2021-22 after transferring from Texas.

The 6-2, 235-pounder has switched to No. 22 with the Razorbacks and is part of another talented tailback corps as it transitions position coaches from Jimmy Smith, who resigned on March 8, to Kolby Smith, a former University of Louisville and NFL tailback who played and coached for offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino.

Senior Dominique Johnson and junior Rashod Dubinion have the most experience among returning Arkansas tailbacks, while sophomore Isaiah Augustave came on late last year with 101 rushing yards against Florida International and 80 against Missouri in the last two games. Freshman Brayden Russell is a big in-state pickup from Benton and the kind of big back at 6-1, 252 pounds that Coach Sam Pittman likes.

Johnson earned six starts as a sophomore in 2021, rushed for 575 yards and led the team with 7 rushing touchdowns and 5.9 yards per carry. He endured two knee surgeries in 2022 and managed 167 rushing yards last season.

Dubinion had 293 rushing yards and five touchdowns as a top reserve behind Raheim Sanders as a true freshman in 2022, then had 260 yards and one score last year as the Razorbacks struggled in the running game.

With Bobby Petrino at the offensive controls as the new coordinator and Eric Mateos installed as the offensive line coach, the Razorbacks hope to make a quick turnaround to their run-game dominance of 2021-22 this season.

Jackson said his transition to Arkansas has been fun.

"Coach Petrino, Coach Smith, Coach Pittman, they've brought me in with open arms and let me know, basically telling me I'm going to be one of the guys to help us win," Jackson said.

The new running backs coach Kolby Smith has made an impression on Jackson in his short time in Fayetteville.

"Cool guy, cool guy," Jackson said, before adding the backs were all going to have dinner together with him on Tuesday night. "He definitely knows what he's talking about when it comes to football. He's kind of like taking little steps, just trying to get to know everybody.

"He's definitely one of those guys that I could definitely see myself trusting and playing under."

Jackson described the depth at running back as great.

"It's a lot of talent in that room," he said. "Each and every one of those guys can run the ball, catch the ball. It helps me put my best foot forward every day.

"We've got some amazing guys on this team and I feel like we can pull it off this year."

Jackson said his path in college football has been tremendous.

"Like my mama told me, everybody's journey is different," he said. "Some people will be three and done, and some people will be five, six [years]. So I'm just taking the journey and staying on the path that God wanted me to be on.

"I'm just taking it day by day and step by step. The journey has been fun. I've met plenty of great guys and we've built friendships, brotherhood. It's been a long journey, but hopefully this year will be my last year in college football. I pray to God it is. Can't do another fall camp. It's been great. I've loved the journey."





