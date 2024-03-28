Marriages

Paul Hardin, 33, and Jessie Groves, 29, both of North Little Rock.

Cameron LeBeau, 32, and Rachael Kunkel, 35, both of Little Rock.

Devonta'e Jones, 24, and Dollista Cooney, 25, both of Little Rock.

Derrick Rosado, 36, of Sherwood and Lashalla Humphrey, 30, of Jacksonville.

Antwan Hood, 41, and Sebrina Tippitt, 31, both of North Little Rock.

Bruce Moore, 44, of Little Rock and Ericia Fells, 42, of North Little Rock.

Elmer Nunez Romero, 30, and Katherine Waldan Perez, 29, both of Little Rock.

Emanuel Brooks, 37, and Anetria Perry, 37, both of Sherwood.

Jeffrey Abbott, 50, and Donna St. Clair, 48, both of North Little Rock.

Divorces

FILED

24-950. Danielle Horton-Appiah v. Michael Appiah-Kubi.

24-951. Hayley Holland v. Braxton Holland.

24-953. Amy Smith v. Kenneth Smith.

24-954. Sunshine Crawford v. Keith Crawford.

24-956. Deborah Dockens v. Arch Jones.

24-957. Megan Montgomery v. Jason Calicott.

24-958. Tanner Thibodeaux v. Floranica Tortosa.

24-959. Heather Cherry v. Christopher Cherry.

24-960. Mark Eskridge v. Tangela Eskridge.

24-961. Lorraine Cuningkin-Owens v. Scott Owens.

24-962. Brandi Bolin v. Charles Bolin.

GRANTED

23-2321. Esperanza Dorado v. Jose Manuel Martinez.

23-3025. Matthew Taylor v. Brittney Taylor.

23-3572. Dustin Wyatt v. Ashley Wyatt.

23-3620. Breezy Coleman v. Hunter Coleman.

23-3854. Florina Ramirez Molina v. Emmanuel Julian Aguilar.

24-533. Derrick White v. Ana Paula DaSilva.