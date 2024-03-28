First day of early runoff voting sees 515

The first day of early voting for the primary runoff in Jefferson County produced a significantly higher number of votes cast -- 515 -- than the 357 recorded on the first day of early voting for the March 5 primary election.

The April 2 Democratic primary runoff will feature two races for Pine Bluff city offices: the mayoral race and Ward 3, Position 1.

In the mayoral election, incumbent Shirley Washington faces State Rep. Vivian Flowers, who decided against seeking another term in the Legislature, for the city's top position. Speaking at a runoff forum earlier this month, Flowers stated her decision to run for mayor stemmed from her belief that significant city issues, including a notable population decline, have been neglected.

Washington, seeking a third term, highlights her accomplishments and expresses her desire to complete ongoing projects during her tenure. She emphasizes improvements in city infrastructure and economic development as evidence of her successful leadership. Additionally, she pledges to continue focusing on affordable housing, education, and public safety.

The upcoming general election is expected to feature several candidates who are either independent or from other parties, including Libertarian John Fenley, who declared in the November general election. The Democratic primary winner is also expected to face Tim Whisenhunt and Cameron McCaskill, who have also announced their candidacies but have not officially filed to run outside the Democratic party.

The city council's Ward 3, Position 1 race pits incumbent Glen Brown Sr. against William Fells. Brown believes that his opponent and Kenneth Gray Sr., who finished third in the primary, were strategically positioned to run against him to reduce his vote share. Brown's four successful terms on the Jefferson County Quorum Court and his three terms on the City Council demonstrate his experience in public service, in his opinion.

Fells, a former intern for the U.S. Justice Department during the Obama Administration and project coordinator for Pine Bluff, was driven to run for office because he believed that most people crave the same fundamental necessities, regardless of their situation. He stressed the importance of creating safe and clean neighborhoods where families can thrive, and he outlined specific areas that need improvement to achieve this goal.

On Monday, Jefferson County will conclude its early voting period. The courthouse will be open on Good Friday, but will be closed on Saturday. During the preferential primaries, 536 voters came to the polls on the final day of early voting within one hour of the polls closing.

With the important race for mayor in Pine Bluff, a significant increase in voter turnout is anticipated.