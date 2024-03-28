Former Bears step forward during pro day

CONWAY -- Andrew Hayes lived out a childhood dream Wednesday morning.

As one of five former University of Central Arkansas football players, Hayes participated in the Bears' pro day Wednesday in front of representatives from three NFL franchises -- the Los Angeles Chargers, Jacksonville Jaguars and Green Bay Packers.

Hayes said the experience took him back to the Madden 12 video game, when he and friends would go through combine drills like the college stars they saw on television.

"We grew up watching pro days," Hayes said. "We watched pro days, combines every year and [would] do like a little draft evaluation. So to be able to participate in it for myself, it was just kind of mind-blowing."

Hayes, a cornerback, was joined by teammates Cameron Godfrey, a safety, wide receivers Jarrod Barnes and Christian Richmond, and defensive tackle Jace McCoy.

The 6-0 Hayes started his day with the highest vertical jump of the day at 37 inches.

Then came the most important drill of the day -- at least in Hayes' mind -- the 40-yard dash.

"I was definitely trying to lock in the most," Hayes said. "I felt I had to get into a certain zone for that one. ... All of it was important, but the one that was constantly on my mind, [that] I'm going to sleep thinking about, was the 40."

Hayes said he was pushing for 4.46 seconds, a time he achieved in practice. He unofficially hit that mark, but the official time set was 4.48 seconds -- the quickest of the five players.

On his first attempt, Hayes tripped almost immediately on the turf inside UCA's indoor facility. He finished the final 37 meters but was given an opportunity to get a second clean run.

What should have been a flustering mistake actually helped calm the nerves Hayes said had been building for days.

"You go into something thinking [about the] worst-case scenario, that's part of the nervousness," Hayes said. "And [tripping] is probably the worst-case scenario. But it was weird because when it happened, it didn't really have that effect on me.

"I guess the fact that I just got it out of the way was probably what made me loosen up a little bit. Because once you trip, man, it can't get worse."

Hayes was a shutdown cornerback for the Bears in his lone season in Conway. He helped lead a UCA defense that held opponents to 23 points per game.

While his confidence in his skills at cornerback are firm, Hayes said he understands his route to the NFL or any professional league could come through his work on special teams -- not unlike former Bear George Odum, who has earned two Associated Press All-Pro selections after going undrafted in 2018.

"I guess what makes me stand out is I have the mentality to do all I can at any cost," Hayes said. "I think I'm a real good corner. But first and foremost, I'm going into this process special [teams] first. I know I got to do my time there. And not even do my time, that's how I'm going to get in.

"I definitely want to go in with that mindset of just being the best I can be in that field, staying on the team that way."

Hayes, a Bryant native, joined the Bears last summer after four years at Ouachita Baptist. From a childhood dream to one step from reality, Hayes said he's looking to make the most of the opportunities in front of him.

"It's crazy because a year ago, when I was a junior at OBU, I would have never thought I would have left," Hayes said. "It all happened so fast, and I'm blessed to have the opportunity to get to the league. One of the things I've always kept in mind is no matter where you're at, if that's in the cards for you, it's in the cards. ... There's too many examples of guys from all types of places making it to the league."