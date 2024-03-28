Free dental clinic April 12-13 at Conway Expo Center

A two-day dental clinic offering dental services free of charge has been scheduled from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 12-13 at the Conway Expo Center.

The annual clinic provides free dental care for all ages, regardless of income. Its primary mission is to provide care to Arkansans in need of dental care. Arkansas Mission of Mercy and local dentist Dr. Terry Fiddler are organizing the event with lead sponsors Arkansas State Dental Association and Delta Dental of Arkansas.

Tens of thousands of patients have been treated at the annual clinic in the last 18 years. More than 700 dental care specialists will be volunteering their services at this year's clinic.

Patients can begin arriving about 3 a.m., according to a news release.

The Conway Expo Center is at 2505 E. Oak St., Conway. More information is available here.