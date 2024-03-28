FYI Calendar: Learn to create and sell your graphic novel April 5

It's all up to you! Make art, see art, listen to art, drink with art, all in the next few days!

Read And Write

Create and Sell Your Graphic Novel -- With author and illustrator Sean Fitzgibbon, 2 p.m. April 5, Writers' Colony at Dairy Hollow in Eureka Springs. $40. Register at writerscolony.org.

__

Walk & Talk Art

Photography Lecture -- With Larry Millican, 5:30-7 p.m. March 28, Fort Smith Regional Art Museum. $10. fsram.org.

Curator Talk -- "Exquisite Creatures," 1 p.m. March 30, Crystal Bridges Museum. Free with exhibition ticket $12. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Gallery Walk -- With artists Robyn Horn and Sandra Sell, 1 p.m. April 4 & 1 p.m. April 5, Joy Pratt Markham Gallery at the Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. Free. Reservations at waltonartscenter.org.

Creative Conversation -- With artists Robyn Horn and Sandra Sell, 7 p.m. April 4, Joy Pratt Markham Gallery at the Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. Free. Reservations at waltonartscenter.org.

Evening in Amsterdam -- Fort Smith Regional Art Museum's second annual "Art 'Round the World" Gala with music by Larry B's Soul Experience, 6 p.m. April 27, Fort Smith Convention Center. $150. fsram.org.

__

Hear It Here!

Homegrown Tales -- With Shabana Kauser and Shain Kausey, 6 p.m. April 3, Brews, 2 Pine St. in Eureka Springs. Free. Email host Zeek Taylor at zeek.taylor@cox.net.

The World Famous Glenn Miller Orchestra -- The most popular and sought after big band in the world today for both concert and swing dance engagements, 7 p.m. April 6 at King Opera House in Van Buren. $30-$50. kingoperahouse.com.

"Praising Together" -- A spring concert with the Bella Vista Men's Chorus, 3 p.m. April 7, Bella Vista Community Church, 75 Lancashire Road in Bella Vista. The Men's Chorus will be joined by the Northwest Arkansas Women's Chorus. Free; donations to the Bella Vista Community Van. Email jmatt0952@gmail.com.

VoiceJam -- With Take 6, 8 p.m. April 12, and the VoiceJam competition, 7:30 p.m. April 13, Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. $29 combo ticket. waltonartscenter.org, 443-5600.

__

Take The Kids

Third Annual Street Fair -- 8 a.m.-5 p.m. March 30, 11 N. Third St. in Fort Smith. Free. olenandcomarket.com.

Egg Dying for Kids -- 10 a.m. March 30, Ozark Folkways in Winslow. $15. ozarkfolkways.org.

Easter Egg Hunt -- March 30-31, downtown Eureka Springs. Email director@eurekaspringsdowntown.com or call 244-5074.

__

Time For Theater

"The Lost Boy" -- This fictionalized account of the birth of Peter Pan is described as a beautiful story of unexpected friendship. Directed by Joanne Peterson, April 4-13 at Fort Smith Little Theatre. $13-$20. fslt.org.

"Fly By Night" -- A "comic rock fable" presented by JBU students, 7:30 p.m. April 11-13, Jones Recital Hall at John Brown University in Siloam Springs. $5-$10. jbu.edu/tickets/.

"Anne of Green Gables" -- Produced by Community School of the Arts, 2 & 7 p.m. April 13, King Opera House in Van Buren. $15-$18. csafortsmith.org.

__

Let's Dance!

"The Wizard of Oz" -- By Western Arkansas Ballet, 7 p.m. April 6 & 2 p.m. April 7, ArcBest Performing Arts Center in Fort Smith. $20-$30. waballet.org.

__

Eat & Drink

Cocktail Tour -- I Like Big Bugs, 5:30 & 6:30 p.m. March 28, Crystal Bridges Museum. $25. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Arkansas State Chili Championship -- 12:30-4 p.m. April 20, Holiday Island Country Club near Eureka Springs. $8 for tasting. 845-235-3073 or chiliskf@gmail.com.

__

At the Movies

Arkansas Filmmakers Showcase -- With films by Hilary Lex & Ashley Hayes, Dalton Hays, Lexie Mosby, Laina Adelle Ludwig, Raelyn Munneke, Russell Leigh Sharman and more, 8 p.m. April 6, Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. $15. waltonartscenter.org.

"Star Trek: Into Darkness" -- A live screening of the 2013 film with live music performed by the Fort Smith Symphony, 7 p.m. April 20 at ArcBest Performing Arts Center in Fort Smith. fortsmithsymphony.org.

-- Becca Martin-Brown

bmartin@nwaonline.com