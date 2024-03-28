Annie Kuster, Democratic U.S. representative of Hopkinton, N.H., said in a statement she "will continue serving the people of New Hampshire until the end of my term in January 2025," without noting why she will not seek reelection for a seventh term.

LeAnn Miller, 63, a state parole board member of Junction, Ill., resigned after recommending the release of a man who a day later attacked a pregnant Chicago woman with a knife and fatally stabbed her 11-year-old son while he tried to protect her, according to authorities.

Rosendo Tellez, 27, was arrested for the "removal of human remains from other than a cemetery," after construction workers in Wasco, Calif., witnessed him biting a severed human leg taken from the scene of a fatal train collision.

Tim Burchett, Republican U.S. representative of Tennessee, is being sued by Denton Loudermill Jr., a Kansas man who claims the congressman misidentified him in a post on X, formerly Twitter, as an "illegal Alien" and one of the shooters at the Feb. 14 Super Bowl parade in Kansas City, Mo.

Kouri Richins, a 33-year-old author accused of fatally poisoning her husband in 2022, faces another attempted murder charge as prosecutors say she drugged the 39-year-old man with a fentanyl-laced sandwich weeks before his death.

Samuel Thompson, 53, of St. Augustine, Fla., was sentenced to 220 years in federal prison for producing child sexual abuse material and hacking the jumbotron at the Jacksonville Jaguars stadium.

Anthony Paparo, former police chief in Yeadon, Pa., has settled a federal discrimination lawsuit against the borough and the officials who terminated him for $2.5 million, according to court filings.

Dan Neubaum, conservation program manager for Colorado Parks and Wildlife, said in a news release a brown bat found on a bike path in Longmont tested positive for white-nose syndrome, a deadly fungus, and the agency "did anticipate that this would happen based on what has been documented in other states."

Alexandra Eckersley, the 27-year-old daughter of MLB Hall of Fame pitcher Dennis Eckersley, reunited with her son, who she is accused of abandoning in a tent shortly after giving birth Dec. 26, 2022, in a wooded area in New Hampshire, said Kim Kossick, an attorney for the woman.