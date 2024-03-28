National League preview capsules

Atlanta Braves

2023 104-58, first place, lost to Philadelphia in Division Series

MANAGER Brian Snitker (ninth season)

OPENING DAY Friday at Philadelphia

HE'S HERE LHP Chris Sale, RHP Reynaldo López, LHP Aaron Bummer, OF Jarred Kelenic, INF David Fletcher, INF Luis Guillorme

HE'S OUTTA HERE OF Eddie Rosario, SS Vaughn Grissom, OF Kevin Pillar, OF Sam Hilliard, LHP Brad Hand, RHP Kirby Yates, RHP Collin McHugh, LHP Jared Shuster, RHP Michael Soroka, RHP Kyle Wright, RHP Nick Anderson

TOP HITTERS OF Ronald Acuña Jr. (.336, 41 HR, 106 RBI, 149 runs, MLB-leading 73 SBs, 1.012 OPS, NL MVP), 1B Matt Olson (.283, MLB-high 54 and 139, 127 runs, .993 OPS), 3B Austin Riley (.281, 37, 97, 117 runs), 2B Ozzie Albies (.280, 33, 109), DH Marcell Ozuna (.274, 40, 100)

PROJECTED ROTATION RH Spencer Strider (20-5, 3.86 ERA, MLB-high 281 Ks), LH Max Fried (8-1, 2.55), LH Chris Sale (6-5, 4.30 with Boston), RH Charlie Morton (14-12, 3.64), RH Reynaldo López (3-7, 3.27 in 68 relief appearance with White Sox, Angels and Guardians)

KEY RELIEVERS RH Raisel Iglesias (5-4, 2.75 ERA, 33/37 saves), LH A.J. Minter (3-6, 3.76, 10 saves), RH Joe Jiménez (0-3, 3.04), LH Aaron Bummer (5-5, 6.79 with White Sox)

OUTLOOK After winning the 2021 World Series, the Braves have been eliminated by the Phillies in the Division Series two consecutive years. They enter this season looking to extend their string of six straight NL East titles and determined to add another World Series championship. Acuña leads a potent lineup that topped the majors in hitting, hits, home runs, runs and RBI. He became baseball's first player to hit at least 40 home runs and steal at least 70 bases as he became the unanimous NL MVP. Then he shook off a spring training scare when soreness in his surgically repaired right knee was found to be irritation around the meniscus. He is expected to be ready for the start of the season. The major offseason additions were Sale and Kelenic, expected to assume the starting job in left field. The goal will be to have Sale healthy to claim one of the top three rotation spots in the postseason.

Philadelphia Phillies

2003: 90-72, second place, lost to Arizona in NL Championship Series

MANAGER Rob Thomson (third season)

OPENING DAY Friday vs. Atlanta

HE'S HERE OF Whit Merrifield, RHP Spencer Turnbull, LHP Kolby Allard

HE'S OUTTA HERE 1B Rhys Hoskins, RHP Craig Kimbrel, RHP Michael Lorenzen

TOP HITTERS 1B Bryce Harper (.293, 21 HR, 72 RBI, .900 OPS), DH Kyle Schwarber (.197, 47, 104, 108 runs, 126 BBs, .817 OPS), RF Nick Castellanos (.272, 29, 106, .788 OPS), C J.T. Realmuto (.252, 20, 63, .762 OPS), SS Trea Turner (.266, 26, 76, 35 2Bs, 30 SBs, 102 runs, .778 OPS), 3B Alec Bohm (.274, 29, 97, .765 OPS)

PROJECTED ROTATION RH Aaron Nola (12-9, 4.46 ERA), RH Zack Wheeler (13-6, 3.61), RH Taijuan Walker (15-6, 4.38), LH Ranger Suárez (4-6, 4.18), LH Cristopher Sánchez (3-5, 3.44)

KEY RELIEVERS LH José Alvarado (0-2, 1.74 ERA, 10 saves), RH Orion Kerkering (1-0, 3.00), LH Matt Strahm (9-5, 3.29), RH Jeff Hoffman (5-2, 2.41, 1 save), RH Seranthony Domínguez (5-5, 3.78, 2 saves), LH Gregory Soto (3-4, 4.62, 3 saves)

OUTLOOK The Phillies made few roster changes in the offseason and instead decided to run it back with a team that's reached two straight NL Championship Series. Philadelphia re-signed Nola and gave Wheeler an extension to keep the top of the rotation intact. The Phillies would like to become more of a contender in the NL East and give the perennial champion Braves a run at the division title. But making the playoffs as a wild card has worked out fine in Philly. Harper, Turner and Schwarber are the heart of an offense that should help lead Philadelphia into the postseason for a third straight year.

Miami Marlins

2023 84-78, third place, lost to Philadelphia in Wild Card Series

MANAGER Skip Schumaker (second season)

OPENING DAY Today vs. Pittsburgh

HE'S HERE President of Baseball Operations Peter Bendix, SS Tim Anderson, C Christian Bethancourt, OF Nick Gordon, INF Vidal Brujan.

HE'S OUTTA HERE GM Kim Ng, DH Jorge Soler, LHP Steven Okert, 1B Garrett Cooper.

TOP HITTERS 2B Luis Arraez (MLB-best .354, 10 HR, 69 RBI, .861 OPS), 3B Jake Burger (.250, 34, 80, .828 OPS with White Sox and Marlins), OF Bryan De La Cruz (.257, 19, 78, .715 OPS), CF Jazz Chisholm Jr. (.250, 19, 51, .761 OPS), OF Jesús Sánchez (.252, 14, 52, .777 OPS).

PROJECTED ROTATION LH Jesús Luzardo (10-10, 3.58 ERA), LH A.J. Puk (7-5, 3.97, 15 saves), RH Eury Pérez (5-6, 3.15), RH Edward Cabrera (7-7, 4.24), LH Trevor Rogers (1-2, 4.00, missed most of season with multiple injuries).

KEY RELIEVERS LH Tanner Scott (9-5, 2.31 ERA, 12 saves), LH Andrew Nardi (8-1, 2.67, 3 saves), RH Anthony Bender (Tommy John surgery), RH Bryan Hoeing (2-3, 5.48).

OUTLOOK The Marlins will be without their ace and 2022 NL Cy Young Award winner Sandy Alcantara for the entire 2024 season after he underwent Tommy John surgery in October to repair the ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow. Still, the team boasts a pretty deep rotation that will be led by Luzardo. Bendix, newly in charge of baseball operations, did not add many flashy pieces during the offseason but did sign Anderson, a former AL batting champion, to a one-year contract. Miami made the postseason last year for the first time in a full season since 2003 thanks to Arraez's hitting and Schumaker's guidance.

New York Mets

2023 75-87, fourth place

MANAGER Carlos Mendoza (first season)

OPENING DAY Friday vs. Milwaukee

HE'S HERE President of Baseball Operations David Stearns, RHP Luis Severino, LHP Sean Manaea, RHP Adrian Houser, CF Harrison Bader, OF Tyrone Taylor, INF Joey Wendle, LHP Jake Diekman, RHP Jorge López, RHP Shintaro Fujinami, RHP Michael Tonkin, RHP Yohan Ramírez, OF Trayce Thompson, INF Zack Short, RHP Max Kranick, LHP Kolton Ingram

HE'S OUTTA HERE Manager Buck Showalter, GM Billy Eppler, RHP Carlos Carrasco, DH Daniel Vogelbach, INF Luis Guillorme, RHP Trevor Gott, RHP Jeff Brigham, RHP Sam Coonrod

TOP HITTERS 1B Pete Alonso (.217, 46 HR, 118 RBI, .821 OPS), SS Francisco Lindor (.254, 31, 98, .806 OPS, 31 SBs, 108 runs in 160 games), LF Brandon Nimmo (.274, 24, 68, .829 OPS), C Francisco Álvarez (.209, 25, 63, .721 OPS), 2B Jeff McNeil (.270, 10, 55, .711 OPS)

PROJECTED ROTATION LH José Quintana (3-6, 3.57 ERA in 13 starts), RH Kodai Senga (12-7, 2.98, 202 Ks in 166 1/3 IP), RH Luis Severino (4-8, 6.65 with Yankees), LH Sean Manaea (7-6, 4.44, 1 save in 37 games, 10 starts, with Giants), RH Adrian Houser (8-5, 4.12 with Brewers), RH Tylor Megill (9-8, 4.70 in 25 starts)

KEY RELIEVERS RH Edwin Díaz (3-1, 1.31 ERA, 32/35 saves, 118 Ks, 18 BBs over 62 innings in 2022; missed last season following knee surgery), LH Brooks Raley (1-2, 2.80, 3 saves), RH Adam Ottavino (1-7, 3.21, 12 saves), LH Jake Diekman (0-2, 3.34, 64 Ks in 56 2/3 IP with White Sox and Rays), RH Drew Smith (4-6, 4.15, 3 saves)

OUTLOOK After falling flat last season despite the biggest payroll in baseball history, this team is under new management. Mets owner Steve Cohen brought in Stearns, who hired a rookie manager in Mendoza -- the former Yankees bench coach. Alonso's impending free agency next winter will put him under a microscope all year. But the lineup could hinge on a bounce-back season at age 35 for All-Star right fielder Starling Marte, and the maturation of young hitters such as Álvarez, third baseman Brett Baty and DH Mark Vientos.

Washington Nationals

2023 71-91, fifth place

MANAGER Dave Martinez (seventh season)

OPENING DAY Today at Cincinnati

HE'S HERE OF Eddie Rosario, INF Nick Senzel, 1B/OF/DH Joey Gallo, OF Jesse Winker, RHP Derek Law

HE'S OUTTA HERE RHP Carl Edwards Jr., RHP Cory Abbott, 1B Dominic Smith

TOP HITTERS OF Lane Thomas (.268, 28 HR, 86 RBI, .783 OPS), SS CJ Abrams (.245, 18, 64, 47 steals), C Keibert Ruiz (.260, 18, 67), OF Eddie Rosario (.255, 21, 74 with Braves), 1B/OF/DH Joey Gallo (.177, 21, 40 with Twins)

PROJECTED ROTATION RH Josiah Gray (8-13, 3.91 ERA), LH MacKenzie Gore (7-10, 4.42), LH Patrick Corbin (10-15, 5.20), RH Trevor Williams (6-10, 5.55), RH Jake Irvin (3-7, 4.61)

KEY RELIEVERS RH Kyle Finnegan (7-5, 3.76 ERA, 28/36 saves), RH Hunter Harvey (4--4, 2.82, 10 saves), RH Derek Law (4-6, 3.60, 2 saves with Reds), LH Joe La Sorsa (1-0, 4.41 with Rays and Nationals)

OUTLOOK The Nationals are still a work in progress, as Martinez and GM Mike Rizzo oversee the ongoing roster reconstruction. This season, like last, is not about any sort of win-loss expectations but rather whatever positive steps forward can be taken by the inexperienced bunch counted on to eventually end the run of futility -- four last-place finishes in a row in the NL East -- since the 2019 World Series championship. Will 2023 NL All-Star Gray, Gore, Abrams and Ruiz blossom? Could outfielders James Wood (who, like Gore and Abrams, arrived in the trade of Juan Soto to the Padres) and Dylan Crews (the No. 2 overall pick in June's amateur draft) get some time in the majors? One thing no longer hanging over the franchise: The Lerner family has decided not to sell the club after nearly two years of looking for a buyer. Still up in the air as the season approaches: When and how will Stephen Strasburg, no longer able to pitch after a series of injuries and operations, announce that his playing days are done?

Milwaukee Brewers

2023 92-70, first place, lost to Arizona in Wild Card Series

MANAGER Pat Murphy (first season)

OPENING DAY Friday at New York Mets

HE'S HERE 1B Rhys Hoskins, DH/1B Jake Bauers, OF Jackson Chourio, INF/OF Christian Arroyo, C Eric Haase, LHP DL Hall, LHP Bryan Hudson, RHP Jakob Junis, INF Joey Ortiz, RHP Joe Ross, C Gary Sánchez

HE'S OUTTA HERE: Manager Craig Counsell, RHP Corbin Burnes, INF Brian Anderson, OF Mark Canha, C Victor Caratini, LHP Andrew Chafin, 3B Josh Donaldson, RHP Adrian Houser, LHP Eric Lauer, 1B Carlos Santana, OF Tyrone Taylor, RHP Julio Teherán, 1B Rowdy Tellez, OF/DH Jesse Winker

TOP HITTERS LF Christian Yelich (.278, 19 HR, 76 RBI, 28 SBs, .818 OPS), C William Contreras (.289, 17, 78, .825 OPS), SS Willy Adames (.217, 24, 80, .717 OPS), 1B Rhys Hoskins (.246, 30, 79, .794 OPS with Philadelphia in 2022; missed 2023 with torn ACL), C/DH Gary Sánchez (.217, 19, 47, .780 OPS in 75 games with Mets and Padres)

PROJECTED ROTATION RH Freddy Peralta (12-10, 3.86 ERA, 210 Ks in 165 2/3 IP), LH Wade Miley (9-4, 3.14, 79 Ks in 99 IP), RH Colin Rea (6-6, 4.55), LH DL Hall (3-0, 3.26, 23 Ks in 19 1/3 IP for Baltimore) or RH Joe Ross (hasn't pitched since 2021 due to injuries) or RH Jakob Junis (4-3, 3.87, 96 Ks in 86 IP for Giants) or LH Aaron Ashby (2-10, 4.44, 126 Ks in 107 1/3 IP in 2022; missed last season with shoulder injury) or LH Robert Gasser (9-1, 3.79 at Class AAA Nashville)

KEY RELIEVERS RH Devin Williams (8-3, 1.53 ERA, 36/40 saves, 87 Ks in 58 2/3 IP), RH Joel Payamps (7-5, 2.55, 77 Ks in 70 2/3 IP), LH Hoby Milner (2-1, 1.82, 59 Ks in 64 1/3 IP), RH Elvis Peguero (4-5, 3.38, 54 Ks in 61 1/3 IP), RH Abner Uribe (1-0, 1.76, 39 Ks in 30 2/3 IP), RH Bryse Wilson (6-0, 2.58)

OUTLOOK The defending NL Central champions will have a new look without Counsell and Burnes. Counsell, who guided the Brewers to the playoffs five of the last six years, left to manage the Chicago Cubs. The new manager is Murphy, who had served as Counsell's bench coach since 2016. Burnes, a three-time All-Star and the 2021 NL Cy Young Award winner, was traded to Baltimore for Hall, Ortiz and a 2024 draft pick. The Brewers also probably will play the entire season without two-time All-Star pitcher Brandon Woodruff, who is recovering from shoulder surgery. Burnes' exit and Woodruff's likely absence leave plenty of questions in the rotation. That could put more pressure on a normally strong bullpen anchored by Williams -- but he's expected to miss three months with stress fractures in his back. Milwaukee struggled offensively last year but could get a boost from the additions of Hoskins and Sánchez. The Brewers need to see growth from Sal Frelick, Joey Wiemer, Garrett Mitchell and Brice Turang, who showed flashes of promise as rookies last year. Milwaukee also has one of baseball's most intriguing rookies in the 20-year-old Chourio, the projected starter in center field.

Chicago Cubs

2023 83-79, second place

MANAGER Craig Counsell (first season)

OPENING DAY Today at Texas

HE'S HERE LHP Shota Imanaga, RHP Héctor Neris, RHP Yency Almonte, INF Michael Busch

HE'S OUTTA HERE Manager David Ross, RHP Marcus Stroman, INF Jeimer Candelario, RHP Michael Fulmer

TOP HITTERS CF Cody Bellinger (.307, 26 HR, 97 RBI, 20 SBs, .881 OPS), RF Seiya Suzuki (.285, 20, 74, 31 2Bs, .842 OPS), LF Ian Happ (.248, 21, 84, 35 2Bs), SS Dansby Swanson (.244, 22, 80), 2B Nico Hoerner (.283, 9, 68, 98 runs, 43 SBs), INF Christopher Morel (.247, 26, 70, .821 OPS)

PROJECTED ROTATION LH Justin Steele (16-5, 3.06 ERA), LH Shota Imanaga (7-4, 2.80 with Yokohama in Japan's Central League), RH Jameson Taillon (8-10, 4.84), RH Kyle Hendricks (6-8, 3.74), LH Jordan Wicks (4-1, 4.41) or RH Javier Assad (5-3, 3.05)

KEY RELIEVERS RH Adbert Alzolay (2-5, 2.67 ERA, 22/25 saves), RH Héctor Neris (6-3, 1.71, 2 saves with Astros), RH Mark Leiter Jr. (1-3, 3.50, 4 saves), RH Julian Merryweather (5-1, 3.38, 2 saves)

OUTLOOK Counsell was a surprise hire in November, taking over a club that made just one playoff appearance in the previous five years. His ability to get the most out of his Milwaukee teams was a major reason why he was brought in by Chicago. The former big league infielder inherits a solid group of position players, led by Swanson and Bellinger, and a rotation fronted by the rising Steele. Bellinger could experience some regression after his resurgent 2023 season, but Suzuki and Morel are capable of increased production. The durable Neris was an important addition in free agency after the bullpen faltered late last year. The minor league system is loaded, so the Cubs have some options in the event of injuries, or if they decide to go shopping for help at the trade deadline.

Cincinnati Reds

2023 82-80, third place

MANAGER David Bell (sixth season)

OPENING DAY Today vs. Washington

HE'S HERE 3B Jeimer Candelario, RHP Frankie Montas, RHP Nick Martinez, LHP Brent Suter, RHP Emilio Pagán, INF/OF Josh Harrison

HE'S OUTTA HERE: 1B Joey Votto, 3B/OF Nick Senzel, INF Matt Reynolds, RHP Ben Lively, OF Henry Ramos, OF T.J. Hopkins, C Curt Casali

TOP HITTERS OF/1B Spencer Steer (.271, 23 HR, 86 RBI, .820 OPS), CF TJ Friedl (.279, 18, 66, .819 OPS), 2B Jonathan India (.244, 17, 61, .745 OPS), C Tyler Stephenson (.243, 13, 56, .695 OPS), INF Matt McLain (.290, 16, 50, .864 OPS in 89 games)

PROJECTED ROTATION RH Hunter Greene (4-7, 4.82 ERA), RH Frankie Montas (1-0, 0.00 with Yankees after missing most of season following shoulder surgery), RH Graham Ashcraft (7-9, 4.76), LH Andrew Abbott (8-8, 4.50), LH Nick Lodolo (2-1, 6.29; missed most of season after left tibia surgery)

KEY RELIEVERS RH Alexis Díaz (9-6, 3.07 ERA, 37 saves, 86 Ks in 67 1/3 IP), RH Emilio Pagán (5-2, 2.99, 1 save with Twins), LH Brent Suter (4-3, 3.38 with Rockies), RH Nick Martinez (6-4, 3.43 with Padres)

OUTLOOK The rising Reds were written off by most last season, but an influx of exciting young rookies turned things around. They were back in contention in the NL Central and finished two games over .500 after losing 100 games in 2022. Bell has the happy dilemma of figuring out how to fit all the talented pieces together, including Steer, McLain and blazing-fast infielder Elly De La Cruz. The Reds went out and got Montas, Pagán, Suter and Martinez to bolster a pitching staff decimated by injuries and overwork last season. One major change will be the absence of Votto in Cincinnati for the first time since 2006 after the team declined to exercise his contract option. He became a free agent, and Toronto signed the 40-year-old longtime slugger to a minor league contract.

Pittsburgh Pirates

2023 76-86, fourth place

MANAGER Derek Shelton (fifth season)

OPENING DAY Today at Miami

HE'S HERE LHP Martín Pérez, LHP Marco Gonzales, LHP Aroldis Chapman, C Yasmani Grandal, 1B/DH Rowdy Tellez

HE'S OUTTA HERE: 3B/OF Miguel Andujar, RHP Andre Jackson, RHP Wil Crowe

TOP HITTERS 3B Ke'Bryan Hayes (.271, 15 HR, 61 RBI, .762 OPS), OF Bryan Reynolds (.263, 24, 84, .790 OPS), OF Jack Suwinski (.224, 26, 74, .793 OPS), DH Andrew McCutchen (.256, 12, 43, .776 OPS), C/OF Henry Davis (.213, 7, 24), 1B/DH Rowdy Tellez (.215, 13, 47 with Milwaukee), SS Oneil Cruz (.250, 1, 4 in 9 games)

PROJECTED ROTATION RH Mitch Keller (13-9, 4.21 ERA), LH Martín Pérez (10-4, 4.45 with Texas), LH Marco Gonzales (4-1, 5.22 with Seattle), RH Luis Ortiz (5-5, 4.78), RH Quinn Priester (3-3, 7.74)

KEY RELIEVERS RH David Bednar (3-3, 2.00 ERA, 39/42 saves), LH Aroldis Chapman (6-5, 3.09, 6 saves with Royals and Rangers), RH Colin Holderman (0-3, 3.86), LH Ryan Borucki (4-0, 2.45)

OUTLOOK The Pirates are optimistic the top-to-bottom overhaul General Manager Ben Cherington began after taking over in the fall of 2019 is starting to pick up steam. Pittsburgh escaped the NL Central basement for the first time since 2018 last year, with Keller becoming an All-Star and Hayes winning his first Gold Glove while showing an uptick in power at the plate. Still, questions remain. The starting rotation beyond Keller, Pérez and Gonzales is a mystery, though there's a chance hard-throwing right-hander Paul Skenes -- the top pick in last year's amateur draft -- arrives by early summer. Davis, the top pick in 2021, will see a heavier workload behind the plate after spending most of his rookie season in the outfield. McCutchen begins his 16th season sitting on 299 career home runs and is coming off an Achilles injury. While Pittsburgh may still be a year away from having the pieces to contend into September, expectations internally and externally are beginning to rise.

St. Louis Cardinals

2023 71-91, fifth place

MANAGER Oliver Marmol (third season)

OPENING DAY Today at Los Angeles Dodgers

HE'S HERE RHP Sonny Gray, RHP Kyle Gibson, RHP Lance Lynn, SS Brandon Crawford, RHP Keynan Middleton, RHP Andrew Kittredge, DH Matt Carpenter, RHP Nick Robertson

HE'S OUTTA HERE: RHP Adam Wainwright, LF Tyler O'Neill, RHP Jake Woodford, RHP Dakota Hudson, 1B Juan Yepez

TOP HITTERS 1B Paul Goldschmidt (.268, 25 HR, 80 RBI), 3B Nolan Arenado (.266, 26, 93), 2B Nolan Gorman (.236, 27, 76), C Willson Contreras (.264, 20, 67), RF Jordan Walker (.276, 16, 51), 2B Brendan Donovan (.284, 11, 34), CF Lars Nootbaar (.261, 14, 46), LF Tommy Edman (.248, 13, 47, 27 SBs)

PROJECTED ROTATION RH Sonny Gray (8-8, 2.79 ERA with Twins), RH Miles Mikolas (9-13, 4.78), RH Lance Lynn (13-11, 5.73 with White Sox and Dodgers), RH Kyle Gibson (15-9, 4.73 with Orioles), LH Steven Matz (4-7, 3.86)

KEY RELIEVERS RH Ryan Helsley (3-4, 2.45 ERA, 14 saves), RH Giovanny Gallegos (2-4, 4.42, 10 saves), LH JoJo Romero (4-2, 3.68), RH Andre Pallante (4-1, 4.76), RH Andrew Kittredge (2-0, 3.09 with Rays), RH Keynan Middleton (2-2, 3.38 with White Sox and Yankees), LH Matthew Liberatore (3-6, 5.25)

OUTLOOK The Cardinals are far more accustomed to playing in the postseason than finishing 20 games below .500, so not surprisingly, their last-place flop in 2023 led to some lavish offseason spending to address their biggest shortcomings. At the top of the list was the rotation, where AL Cy Young Award runner-up Gray was signed along with Gibson and former Cardinals starter Lynn to reshape the front end. St. Louis already will need some depth, with Gray dealing with a hamstring injury that could cause him to miss opening day. The lineup returns plenty of power with Goldschmidt, who had a down year by his standards, and Arenado providing the most pop. Donovan followed a strong rookie season with an even better sophomore campaign, and his ability to handle second base frees up super-utility man Edman to play elsewhere. The Cardinals added Crawford for some experience at shortstop, but they would prefer if former top-50 prospect Masyn Winn lives up to expectations. He hit just .172 with two home runs and 12 RBIs in 37 games after making his big league debut last season.

Los Angeles Dodgers

2023 100-62, first place, lost to Arizona in Division Series

MANAGER Dave Roberts (ninth season)

OPENING DAY 1-1 vs. San Diego in Seoul, South Korea; home opener today vs. St. Louis

HE'S HERE DH Shohei Ohtani, RHP Yoshinobu Yamamoto, RHP Tyler Glasnow, OF Teoscar Hernández, LHP James Paxton, INF/OF Kiké Hernández, INF Andre Lipcius

HE'S OUTTA HERE: LHP Julio Urías, RHP Lance Lynn, DH J.D. Martinez, OF David Peralta, RHP Ryan Pepiot, LHP Caleb Ferguson, RHP Yency Almonte, LHP Victor González, RHP Wander Suero, INF Michael Busch, OF Jonny DeLuca, LHP Bryan Hudson

TOP HITTERS 1B Freddie Freeman (.331, 29 HR, 102 RBI, .976 OPS, 59 doubles), SS/2B Mookie Betts (.307, 33, 103, .893 OPS, 40 doubles), DH Shohei Ohtani (.304, 44, 95, 1.066 OPS, 91 BBs with Angels), C Will Smith (.261, 19, 76, .797 OPS), OF James Outman (.248, 23, 70, .790 OPS), OF Jason Heyward (.269, 15, 40, .813 OPS)

PROJECTED ROTATION RH Yoshinobu Yamamoto (17-6, 1.16 ERA, 176 Ks, 2 CGs in Japan), RH Tyler Glasnow (10-7, 3.53 with Rays), RH Bobby Miller (11-4, 3.76), LH James Paxton (7-5, 4.50 with Boston), RH Emmet Sheehan (4-1, 4.92)

KEY RELIEVERS RH Evan Phillips (2-4, 2.05, 24 saves), RH Brusdar Graterol (4-2, 1.20, 7 saves), LH Alex Vesia (2-5, 4.35, 1 save), RH Ryan Brasier (3-0, 3.02, 2 saves with Red Sox and Dodgers)

OUTLOOK After winning 100 games for the fourth consecutive full season and getting swept by Arizona in their NL Division Series, the Dodgers are favorites to win the World Series with the pricey additions of Ohtani ($700 million) and Yamamoto ($325 million). Ohtani will be limited to DH duties while not pitching this season as he recovers from right elbow surgery last fall. Betts, Ohtani and Freeman give the Dodgers a monstrous offensive punch at the top of the lineup. Betts will start the season at shortstop, leaving right field to Heyward. Clayton Kershaw and Walker Buehler won't be on the opening-day roster while recovering from left shoulder surgery and Tommy John surgery, respectively. But there's plenty of strong arms to replace them. Glasnow and Yamamoto both had solid performances early in spring training. Miller returns for his sophomore season along with Sheehan, and Paxton also provides pitching depth.

Arizona Diamondbacks

2023 84-78, second place, lost to Texas in World Series

MANAGER Torey Lovullo (eighth season)

OPENING DAY Today vs. Colorado

HE'S HERE LHP Eduardo Rodriguez, 3B Eugenio Suárez, OF/DH Joc Pederson, OF/DH Randal Grichuk

HE'S OUTTA HERE: 3B Evan Longoria, OF/DH Tommy Pham

TOP HITTERS 1B Christian Walker (.258, 33 HR, 103 RBI, .830 OPS), 2B Ketel Marte (.275, 25, 82), OF Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (.261, 24, 82), OF Corbin Carroll (.285, 25, 76, 54 SBs), C Gabriel Moreno (.284, 7, 50), 3B Eugenio Suárez (.232, 22, 96 with Mariners)

PROJECTED ROTATION RH Zac Gallen (17-9, 3.47 ERA, 210 IP), RH Merrill Kelly (12-8, 3.29), LH Eduardo Rodríguez (13-9, 3.30 with Tigers), RH Brandon Pfaadt (3-9, 5.72), LH Tommy Henry (5-4, 4.15), LH Jordan Montgomery (10-11, 3.20 with Cardinals and Rangers)

KEY RELIEVERS RH Paul Sewald (3-2, 3.12 ERA, 34 saves with Seattle and Arizona), RH Kevin Ginkel (9-1, 2.48), LH Joe Mantiply (2-2, 4.62), RH Scott McGough (2-7, 4.73)

OUTLOOK The Diamondbacks had a solid season but then caught fire in the playoffs, knocking off the Brewers, Dodgers and Phillies before losing to the Texas Rangers in a five-game World Series. Carroll won NL Rookie of the Year in a stellar debut season while Walker, Marte, Gurriel and Moreno provided a solid offensive foundation. Arizona should have good starting pitching with Gallen, Kelly and Rodriguez, but it remains to be seen how Gallen holds up after throwing nearly 250 innings last season when combining the regular season and postseason. Arizona was fairly busy during the offseason -- the highlight was signing Rodríguez to an $80 million, four-year deal. The D-backs are still good, but it's a tough division with the big-spending Dodgers, Giants and Padres in the mix.

San Diego Padres

2023 82-80, third place

MANAGER Mike Shildt (first season)

OPENING DAY 1-1 vs. LA Dodgers in Seoul, South Korea; Today vs. San Francisco

HE'S HERE RHP Dylan Cease, LHP Yuki Matsui, RHP Woo-Suk Go, LHP Wandy Peralta, RHP Michael King, C Kyle Higashioka, RHP Randy Vásquez, RHP Jhony Brito

HE'S OUTTA HERE: Manager Bob Melvin, LHP Blake Snell, LF Juan Soto, LHP Josh Hader, LHP Tim Hill, RHP Steven Wilson, C Austin Nola, RHP Nick Martinez, DH/INF Matt Carpenter, RHP Michael Wacha, RHP Seth Lugo, CF Trent Grisham

TOP HITTERS 3B/DH Manny Machado (.258, 30 HRs, 91 RBIs), RF Fernando Tatis Jr. (.257, 25, 78), 2B Xander Bogaerts (.285, 19, 58)

PROJECTED ROTATION RH Yu Darvish (8-10, 4.56 ERA), RH Joe Musgrove (10-3, 3.05), RH Dylan Cease (7-9, 4.58 with White Sox), RH Michael King (4-8, 2.75 with Yankees), RH Jhony Brito (9-7, 4.28 with Yankees) or RH Matt Waldron (1-3, 4.35) or RH Randy Vásquez (2-2, 2.87 with Yankees)

KEY RELIEVERS RH Robert Suarez (4-3, 4.23 ERA), LH Yuki Matsui (2-3, 1.57, 39 saves with Tohuku Rakuten Golden Eagles in Japan), RH Woo-Suk Go (3-8, 3.68, 15 saves with LG Twins in South Korea)

OUTLOOK There's a much quieter vibe around the Padres following the November death of owner Peter Seidler, their high-priced flop in 2023 and Melvin's departure after a falling out with GM A.J. Preller. Shildt was promoted to manager after serving in various capacities in the organization the last two years. Tatis had a remarkably successful transition from shortstop to right field, winning Gold Glove and Platinum Glove awards, after missing all of 2022 with injuries and a PED suspension. Machado had surgery for tennis elbow after last season and although he's back, he might not be ready to play the field on opening day. Bogaerts moves to second base and Ha-Seong Kim will play shortstop. A number of prospects are expected to make their big league debuts, including Jackson Merrill as the starting center fielder and perhaps Graham Pauley at third base until Machado is ready to play the field. Preller made a splashy move March 13, giving the rotation a big boost by acquiring Cease from the White Sox for Wilson and three prospects: right-handers Drew Thorpe and Jairo Iriarte, and outfielder Samuel Zavala. Cease finished second in 2022 AL Cy Young Award voting.

San Francisco Giants

2023 79-83, fourth place

MANAGER Bob Melvin (first season)

OPENING DAY Today at San Diego

HE'S HERE OF Jung Hoo Lee, 3B Matt Chapman, DH Jorge Soler, RHP Jordan Hicks, C Tom Murphy, 3B Pablo Sandoval, SS Nick Ahmed, LHP Robbie Ray

HE'S OUTTA HERE: Manager Gabe Kapler, SS Brandon Crawford, RHP Ross Stripling, OF Joc Pederson, 3B J.D. Davis, LHP Scott Alexander, LHP Alex Wood, OF Mitch Haniger, RHP Anthony DeSclafani, LHP Sean Manaea

TOP HITTERS CF Jung Hoo Lee (.318, 6 HR, 45 RBI, .860 OPS in 86 games in Korea), DH Jorge Soler (.250, 36, 75 for Marlins), 3B Matt Chapman (.240, 17, 54, 39 2Bs, Gold Glove for Blue Jays), C Patrick Bailey (.285, 7, 48), 1B LaMonte Wade Jr. (.256, 17, 45, .373 OBP)

PROJECTED ROTATION RH Logan Webb (11-13, 3.25 ERA, 194 Ks), LH Blake Snell (14-9, 2.25, 234), RH Jordan Hicks (3-9, 3.29 in 65 relief appearances for Cardinals and Blue Jays), LH Kyle Harrison (1-1, 4.15 in 7 starts), RH Keaton Winn (1-3, 4.68 in 9 games), RH Mason Black (4-9, 3.71 at Class AA and Class AAA) or RH Spencer Howard (0-0, 10.80 in 3 games for Rangers; 1-2, 6.89 at Class AAA)

KEY RELIEVERS RH Camilo Doval (6-6, 2.93 ERA, 39/47 saves), LH Taylor Rogers (6-4, 3.83, 2 saves), RH Tyler Rogers (4-5, 3.04, 2 saves).

OUTLOOK The Giants have had one winning season in the past seven years, leading to another change in leadership with Melvin coming in to replace Kapler, who was fired at the end of his fourth season. San Francisco once again aimed high in free agency but fell short of the biggest prize in Shohei Ohtani but did make some key additions in Lee, Chapman, Soler and Hicks. Webb anchors a rotation that hopes to get a boost from the 22-year-old Harrison and could get a midseason jolt if Ray and Alex Cobb can return from injuries. The offense still has questions but could take a big step forward if Lee can make a seamless transition from Korea, Bailey continues his development and Chapman gets back to his early career form in Oakland.

Colorado Rockies

2023 59-103, fifth place

MANAGER Bud Black (eighth season)

OPENING DAY Today at Arizona

HE'S HERE OF Sam Hilliard, RHP Cal Quantrill, RHP Dakota Hudson, LHP Jalen Beeks (Prairie Grove, Arkansas Razorbacks)

HE'S OUTTA HERE: LHP Brent Suter, RHP Chris Flexen, RHP Connor Seabold

TOP HITTERS OF Nolan Jones (.297, 20 HR, 62 RBI, 20 SBs, .931 OPS), 3B Ryan McMahon (.240, 23, 70, .753 OPS), C Elías Díaz (.267, 14, 72, .725 OPS), DH Charlie Blackmon (.279, 8, 40, .803 OPS), 1B Kris Bryant (.233, 10, 31 in 300 at-bats, .680 OPS)

PROJECTED ROTATION LH Kyle Freeland (6-14, 5.03 ERA, 94 Ks in 155 2/3 IP), LH Austin Gomber (9-9, 5.50), RH Cal Quantrill (4-7, 5.24 with Cleveland), RH Dakota Hudson (6-3, 4.98 with Cardinals), RH Peter Lambert (3-7, 5.36), RH Ryan Feltner (2-4, 5.82)

KEY RELIEVERS RH Daniel Bard (4-2, 4.56 ERA, 1 save), RH Justin Lawrence (4-7, 3.72, 11 saves), RH Jake Bird (3-3, 4.33), RH Nick Mears (0-1, 3.72), RH Tyler Kinley (0-4, 6.06)

OUTLOOK A second straight 100-loss season could be on deck for the Rockies after making no splashy offseason moves. They have a youthful nucleus led by Jones, who finished fourth in NL Rookie of the Year voting, and Brenton Doyle, a Gold Glove outfielder. Colorado will play Bryant at first base in an effort to keep him on the field. Bryant has 15 home runs over two seasons with Colorado after signing a $182 million, seven-year contract in 2022. Starting pitchers Germán Márquez and Antonio Senzatela are working their way back from Tommy John surgery. Bard, one of the team's top relievers, recently underwent knee surgery.