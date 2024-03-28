100 years ago

March 28, 1924

EL DORADO --Frank Hall, a stranger in El Dorado, was shot fatally early today by Mrs. Abbie Renfroe after he had forced his way into the Renfroe home, in the southwest part of this city. ... Hall had gained entrance from the back of the house by unhooking a latch and was in a rear room when shot. Mrs. Renfroe's little daughter was the first to see him. She ran to the room occupied by her parents, and told of a strange man being in the house. As Mr. Renfroe was asleep, Mrs. Renfroe took a gun off the dresser and, going to the rear room, fired, after hailing the intruder.

50 years ago

March 28, 1974

Bill Riddick of Washington, a former Office of Economic Opportunity project coordinator, Ronald Palmer of Little Rock, former vice president of the OEO-funded Community Investment and Development, Inc., and Tom Wallace of Raleigh, N.C., a consultant to CIDI, have been indicted by the federal Grant Jury at Little Rock on charges of conspiring to take a kickback from OEO grant funds to CIDI. ... CIDI was the most heavily funded effort at minority business development in Arkansas. After Gazette investigative reporters published a series of articles last May detailing misuse of federal funds, internal strife and losing business ventures in the CIDI operation, various government agencies began a series of audits of the organization.

25 years ago

March 28, 1999

Charging that state law fails to protect them from discrimination, about 200 homosexuals and supporters rallied in Little Rock on Saturday night to form a new political activist group. ... "The gay and lesbian and transgender community has been called many things the last few months, and I've been called many of them myself," said Anne Shelley, president of the newly formed Arkansas Equality Network. "But there is one name they haven't been able to call us, and that is 'Organized,'" Shelley said. Rally participants said they faced a setback in their attempts to blend into the mainstream this week after a state board banned them from serving as foster parents.

10 years ago

March 28, 2014

The Hot Springs lawyer once involved in an "inappropriate" relationship with the state's attorney general surrendered to authorities Thursday morning, more than two years after her business associate was killed on her property in what investigators say was a botched drug deal. Accompanied by her attorney, Andrea Davis, 36, appeared at the Garland County sheriff's office and was arrested and charged with manslaughter in the Feb. 29, 2012, slaying of Maxwell Anderson. A warrant accusing her and her brother, Matthew Davis, of manslaughter had been issued Monday night by a special prosecutor appointed late last year. Matthew Davis, who no longer lives in Arkansas, was on his way back to Hot Springs on Thursday to surrender, said Jeff Rosenzweig, Andrea Davis' attorney.