Rick Lee’s Oaklawn selections and analysis First post — 12:30 p.m.

SUNDAY'S RESULTS 2-9 (22.2%)

MEET 126-434 (29.1%)

LEE'S LOCK Kaboom Baby in the fifth

BEST BET Mitole's Legacy in the second

LONG SHOT Maximus Magic in the ninth

CONFIDENCE RATINGS

****confident choice ***plenty to like

**things to like *educated guess

1 Purse $32,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds and up, maiden claiming $20,000

DAY JO** raced close to an honest pace in an unusually fast maiden claiming race March 3, and he earned the co-highest Beyer figure in this field. LAST DIAMOND is adding blinkers after a one-paced career debut against better. TAP VALLEY has been forwardly placed and competitive in all three of his races, and he benefits from a winning trainer/rider team.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

7 Day JoBowenMcBride3-1

5 Last DiamondAsmussenAsmussen9-5

8 Tap ValleyBejaranoMorse5-2

4 No Mo WhiningHernandezBroberg9-2

6 Kant Conquer MeWalesCoombs10-1

2 Macho StrikerBealmearRosin20-1

1 Gentle BenHarrCates20-1

3 Mo AngellBarbosaHaran20-1

2 Purse $38,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-old fillies, maiden claiming $30,000

MITOLE'S LEGACY*** finished a clear second last July at Prairie Meadows, and she is working well for winning connections and figures stronger and faster as a 3-year-old. CATHOLIC SUE is dropping into a maiden claiming race for the first time, and she is cutting back to a preferred distance in her first race for winning trainer Karl Broberg. TORREY STREET was overmatched and has caught a muddy track in her first two races, and she has a license to show marked improvement with a class drop and a fast surface.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

3 Mitole's LegacySantanaOrtiz2-1

4 Catholic SueTorresBroberg7-2

8 Torrey StreetBHernandezMcPeek4-1

6 Devious DivaLanderosCaster5-1

1 Top ReviewQuinonezOwens8-1

9 Queen of SalsaCastilloCravens10-1

2 Sharp AttackHernandezRosin15-1

5 No Pay No HayBowenPuhl20-1

7 ResolutionHTorresBahena20-1

3 Purse $32,000, 1 mile, fillies and mares, 4-year-olds and up, claiming $10,000

JUST LIKE MAGIC*** is taking a significant drop in class for powerful connections, and she is the speed drawn closest to the rail. AMAZING GAL won consecutive route races last summer at Indiana, and she is taking a drop in class after a sixth-place finish in a race she likely needed. LONGLEGGEDLAVERNE easily defeated $5,000 claimers at Houston, and the older mare has won 16 races in her career.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

2 Just Like MagicTorresCox8-5

1a Amazing GalArrietaBroberg2-1

1 LongleggedlaverneHernandezBroberg2-1

9 Hashtag WinnerAsmussenAsmussen4-1

3 Triple L's CutterBealmearHewitt10-1

7 HalagaBowenMcKnight10-1

8 FlowersforshantellBaileyMcBride20-1

5 NeversaynoletsgoPusacRufino20-1

6 UndecodedZimmermanMartin20-1

4 Sassy SageyCJHernandezHewitt20-1

4 Purse $32,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds and up, maiden claiming $20,000

LOOK SHARP*** was a two-time second-place finisher last season at Lone Star, and the likely pacesetter had a less than ideal trip when fifth in his 2024 debut. PERSCRIPTURE made a belated rally to fifth in an encouraging first race, and he is likely to show more with an improved break from the gate. QUEBRANCHO has earned competitive Beyer figures, while competing at a higher level in his seven-race career.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

6 Look SharpArrietaHobby7-5

1 PerscriptureVazquezBrennan3-1

5 QuebranchoBowenPuhich5-2

4 Gust of WindChavezTranquilino6-1

3 PreparednessHarrCline20-1

7 Seeking ChromeCastilloCravens20-1

8 Scott CityEsquivelMorse20-1

2 StaufBaileyMcBride30-1

5 Purse $65,000, 1 1/16 miles, fillies and mares, 4-year-old olds and up, Arkansas-bred, starter allowance

KABOOM BABY**** is stretching out following three competitive sprint efforts against better, and she won a two-turn stake last season at Oaklawn. SULWE was likely best when narrowly defeated as a post-time favorite last month, and a similar effort may prove good enough. RIVERCREST GIRL had a modest two-race winning streak snapped when unable to race on Lasix in a sprint stake, but she is back on the bleeder medication and looms a late threat.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

7 Kaboom BabyQuinonezWitt7-5

4 SulweAsmussenMoquett3-1

3 Rivercrest GirlDe La CruzPish9-2

2 Cashmere BabyTorresSwearingen5-1

5 SistersouttachromeBowenHaran12-1

8 Hot Springs BlingCourtDonaldson15-1

1 C.C. HarborHarrCates15-1

6 Mocha KissBealmearStuart15-1

6 Purse $38,000, 1 1/16 miles, 3-year-olds and up, maiden claiming $30,000

GREERS FERRY**** was beaten only a neck while nearly 10 lengths clear of the third-place finisher, and the improving 3-year-old keeps the leading rider. DELUCA broke a touch slow and encountered late trouble in a deceptively good fourth-place finish. GOLDEN DIVERSION has been forwardly placed in consecutive in-the-money finishes, and he may be sharp enough to move up and win.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

8 Greers FerryTorresSchultz6-5

6 DelucaEsquivelContreras5-2

5 Golden DiversionHernandezCravens5-1

2 Famous Final SceneEramiaVon Hemel8-1

9 ImpeccabilityZimmermanHornsby20-1

7 P R Call Me MaybeHarrWestermann15-1

1 Rainbow ManBHernandezMcPeek12-1

3 Phenomenal DreamVazquezShorter20-1

4 Just Be HappyCohenMcPeek20-1

7 Purse $30,000, 1 1/16 miles, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up, maiden claiming $12,500

MONEY IS TIME** finished with energy in a recent fourth-place finish, and the lightly-raced 4-year-old filly is dropping in class for new and Hall of Fame trainer Steve Asmussen. GETOUTOFMYKITCHEN has finished in the money in two of her past three sprint races, and she may prove difficult to catch at today's route distance. BOOGIE ON has finished well in recent sprints, and she is having blinkers removed and may appreciate two turns.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

5 Money Is TimeAsmussenAsmussen3-1

7 GetoutofmykitchenBowenSwearingen7-2

4 Boogie OnTorresBroberg9-2

3 AnnamariaSantanaOrtiz12-1

12 Paddy GalBealmearRosin10-1

1 Principal AnitaBaileyHornsby8-1

2 LatifahVazquezOrtiz12-1

9 She's Mo FancyBarbosaDiodoro12-1

6 KavaHernandezMedina15-1

8 AlamoJuarezLukas15-1

11 Callin for DollarsQuinonezMilligan30-1

10 Fabulous TaleCastilloCravens50-1

8 Purse $140,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds and up, Arkansas-bred, allowance optional claiming

ATTA PARTY** won 6 of 10 races in an impressive 2023 campaign, and he is dropping into a state-bred race following a third-place finish against open rivals on a muddy track. MAHOMEY is an Oaklawn horse-for-course who defeated a slightly better field in his last race, and he is a logical stalk-and-pounce threat. SHAKE UP was a clear winner only two races back, and his good form is clouded by recent disappointing races on a wet track.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

7 Atta PartyVazquezRufino5-2

10 MahomeyBealmearHewitt7-2

6 Shake UpArrietaWestermann6-1

11 Im the MachineEramiaVon Hemel5-1

13 Peace DogDe La CruzRufino15-1

1 Miri a CoincidenceWalesPrather8-1

5 DidjaSantanaWilson10-1

12 Where's RandyTorresMorse15-1

14 Bettys CashQuinonezVon Hemel15-1

9 Blame J DHernandezWard15-1

3 Macho RoccoChuanGarcia20-1

2 Al's RomeoJuarezStuart20-1

4 Marvelous ThunderHarrCline30-1

8 Macho RonnieBaileyMcBride30-1

9 Purse $140,000, 1 mile, 3-year-olds and up, allowance optional claiming

MAXIMUS MAGIC** was a 10-length maiden winner in January, and the likely pacesetter exits a strong second-place finish against similar. BIG TO DO splashed his way to a clear front-running debut victory around two turns at Fair Grounds, and what he lacks in experience he may make up for with talent. COUNT DRACULA was beaten only a neck in an off-the-turf stake March 2 at Fair Grounds, and he is an experienced and improving route runner.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

1 Maximus MagicBowenMcKnight9-2

5 Big to DoPratCox2-1

2 Count DraculaBHernandezMcPeek3-1

10 Give Me a ReasonSantanaAsmussen8-1

12 Brilliant ManBejaranoHartman12-1

6 Pappy's RevengeArrietaRobertson15-1

11 SearcyTorresCox12-1

7 GewurztraminerFuentesMott20-1

3 Cash OnlyChuanShorter20-1

4 Black White N GoldVazquezLauer30-1

8 ConcentrationEsquivelLauer30-1