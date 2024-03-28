SWAC SOFTBALL UAPB 4, TEXAS A&M-COMMERCE 0

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

UAPB 4, TEXAS A&M-COMMERCE 0

An overpowering outing on the mound from Kayla Adams allowed the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff to even its record Wednesday afternoon at Cain Family Field in Commerce, Texas.

Adams, a freshman, gave up just 1 hit and struck out 8 in 7 innings for UAPB (12-12), which bounced back from Tuesday's 14-6 loss to the Lions to win for the sixth time in its past seven games.

The Golden Lions broke through with three runs in the top of the fifth inning. Jada Crusterson's run-scoring single to center field gave UAPB a 1-0 lead. She'd late score on a passed ball before Amari Broughton sent Malani Francis home on a single of her own.

Ariana Gomez would push across another run for the Golden Lions with a sacrifice fly in the seventh that enabled Justice Walton to score.

Isabella Arzola would account for the only hit for Texas A&M-Commerce (6-30) when she ripped a single through the right side of the field in the fourth inning.