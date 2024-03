This week’s professional golf events

This week's professional events

All times Central

PGA TOUR

EVENT Houston Open

SITE Houston

SCHEDULE Today-Sunday

COURSE Memorial Park Golf Course (Par 70, 7,412 yards)

PURSE $9.1 million

WINNER'S SHARE $1.638 million

DEFENDING CHAMPION Tony Finau

ARKANSANS ENTERED Austin Cook, Taylor Moore

TV Golf Channel, today-Friday 3-6 p.m., Saturday noon-2:30 p.m., Sunday noon-1:30 p.m. NBC, Saturday 2:30-5 p.m., Sunday 1:30-5 p.m.

DP WORLD TOUR

EVENT Indian Open

SITE New Delhi

SCHEDULE Today-Sunday

COURSE DLF Golf & Country Club (Par 72, 7,415 yards

PURSE $2.25 million

WINNER'S SHARE $375,000

DEFENDING CHAMPION Marcel Siem

ARKANSANS ENTERED None

TV Golf Channel, today-Friday 1:30-7:30 a.m., Saturday 2-6:30 a.m., Sunday 12:30-5:30 a.m.

LPGA TOUR

EVENT Ford Championship

SITE Gilbert, Ariz.

SCHEDULE Today-Sunday

COURSE Seville Golf & Country Club (Par 72, 6,734 yards)

PURSE $2.25 million

WINNER'S SHARE $337,500

DEFENDING CHAMPION Inaugural event

ARKANSAN ENTERED Stacy Lewis

TV Golf Channel, today-Friday 6-8 p.m., Saturday-Sunday 5-8 p.m.

CHAMPIONS TOUR

EVENT Galleri Classic

SITE Rancho Mirage, Calif.

SCHEDULE Friday-Sunday

COURSE Mission Hills Country Club, Dinah Shore Tournament Course (Par 72, 7,165 yards)

PURSE $2.2 million

WINNER'S SHARE $330,000

DEFENDING CHAMPION David Toms

ARKANSANS ENTERED John Daly, Ken Duke

TV Golf Channel, Friday 9-11 p.m. (tape delay), Saturday 2:30-5 p.m., Sunday 1:30-5 p.m.