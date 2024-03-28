Two Texarkana, Texas, officers on leave while Arkansas State Police probe shooting

TEXARKANA -- Two Texarkana, Texas, Police Department officers are on administrative leave while the Arkansas State Police investigates an officer- involved shooting that happened Tuesday in Texarkana, Ark.

The Texarkana, Texas, officers and an officer from another agency were serving a federal warrant when the suspect became aggressive and resisted arrest, according to the Police Department.

"This resulted in one of our officers firing one shot, which struck the suspect," said Shawn Vaughn, spokesman for Texarkana, Texas, police.

The suspect was taken to a local hospital.

His injury is not believed to be life threatening, according to police.

The shooting happened shortly after 1 p.m. Tuesday in a parking lot at East 19th and Oats streets in Texarkana, Ark.

Texarkana Arkansas Police Department officers were not involved in the shooting, spokeswoman Kristen Schultz said.

The Texas agency is cooperating with the state police investigation and will also conduct an internal investigation of the use of force, Vaughn said.