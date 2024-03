Marianna, 1907: The city is the county seat of Lee County, named for the Confederate General. The court house was built in 1889 and has an unusual history. In 1939, a limestone and brick building was erected across the front of the 1889 building. In 1965, the 1889 portion of the building was demolished and an annex was built on the back of the remaining 1939 construction.

