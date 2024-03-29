The Arkansas Supreme Court released opinions Thursday. The court's ruling and the names of the cases are reprinted here. The full opinions and other court proceedings, including per curiam decisions, orders and submissions, can be found on the internet at arcourts.gov.

PROCEEDINGS OF March 28, 2024

JUSTICE BARBARA WEBB

CV-23-326. Ronald David Kimbrough and Mitzi Kimbrough, on Behalf of Themselves and All Other Similarly Situated Taxpayers v. Roderick Grieve, in His Official Capacity as Benton County Assessor, et al., from Benton County Circuit Court. Affirmed on direct appeal; cross-appeal dismissed as moot. Baker and Hudson, JJ., concur in part and dissent in part. Womack, J., dissents.

CV-23-349. Floyd E. Sagely, Jr. v. Asa Hutchinson, Governor of Arkansas; Colonel William J. Bryant, Director of the Arkansas State Police; and Brad Cazort, Director of the Arkansas Crime Information Center, in Their Official Capacities, from Pulaski County Circuit Court, Twelfth Division. Affirmed. Kemp, C.J., concurs. Wood, Womack, and Hiland, JJ., dissent.

JUSTICE KAREN R. BAKER

CV-23-450. Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration v. Trotter Ford, Inc.; and Trotter Auto, Inc., d/b/a Trotter Toyota, from Jefferson County Circuit Court. Reversed and remanded. Wood, J., concurs. Womack and Webb, JJ., dissent.