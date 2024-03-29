California athletes set to visit UA





University of Arkansas 4-star receiver target Dreyden Garner, who included the Hogs in his recent list of top five schools, arrived in Fayetteville on Thursday and plans to visit the next couple of days before leaving Sunday.

Garner, 6-1 and 180 pounds, of San Diego Lincoln, announced Arkansas, Colorado, Oklahoma State, San Diego State and Ole Miss as his top schools on March 13. He last visited Fayetteville last year for the spring scrimmage and also received a scholarship offer from the Hogs.

He along with good friend Tay Lockett, a 2026 Razorback defensive back commitment, and three other prospects from California traveled to Greenwood on Thursday to work out with Bulldogs sophomore quarterback Kane Archer and junior defensive end-linebacker Cash Archer.

Garner and Lockett will see the Archers again Saturday.

"I'm looking forward to spring scrimmage on Saturday, and I'm looking forward to meeting Cash and Kane Archer," Garner said.

Garner, who had 38 catches for 894 yards and 7 touchdowns as a junior, is rated a 4-star recruit by On3.com along with being the No. 20 receiver and No. 177 overall prospect in the nation for the 2025 class.

His first visit to Arkansas along with his relationship with receivers coach Ronnie Fouch helped place the Hogs on his list of top schools.

"The atmosphere, the fans and the coaching staff ... and the relationships we built that weekend," Garner said about what else drew him to the Hogs. "The environment of Arkansas is always good. Good vibes from everybody there."

Lockett, who has numerous family members living in Arkansas, chose the Razorbacks over more than 40 scholarship offers last year in August. He's been recruiting Garner hard to join him in Fayetteville.

"He's always talking to me about coming over there with him and committing from his standpoint of his recruiting," Garner said. "He's always asking me to come out there and asking me to commit. That's my best friend, so it does play a factor in what I want to do."

Garner and Lockett will be joined by class of 2026 defensive backs Joshua Holland of Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco and Deon Jackson of Long Beach (Calif.) Poly along with highly recruited 2025 receiver LaMason Waller of Hesperia (Calif.) Sultana on the trip to Arkansas.

"We got a little something planned," Garner said of he and Lockett. "It should be good. Get the California bloodline running down there."

Holland, 6-2 and 170, has scholarship offers from Southern Cal, Oklahoma, Ole Miss and Washington. He is an On3. com industry ranking 4-star prospect.

"Tay and Drey have mentioned to me that Arkansas makes you feel like you are at home and treats you like family," Holland said, "as well as the coaching staff being educated to the game when it comes to football."

Waller, 6-2 and 170, has more than 40 scholarship offers, including ones from Arkansas, Alabama, Oregon, Georgia and Oklahoma. He said he's heard glowing words about Arkansas from Garner and Lockett.

"They both told me Arkansas is a special place with special people and the fan base is like no other," Waller said. "They also told me Coach Fouch is a really cool guy and I'll like him alot. They both think i can fit into the offense and contribute right away."

Garner said he has a few other trips in mind.

"I'll possibly be going to Ole Miss for the spring game and Oklahoma State for a spring practice down there and then Colorado for their spring game," he said.

