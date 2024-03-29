FYI Calendar: Amazon at Momentary, ‘Exquisite Creatures’ at Crystal Bridges

Need last-minute weekend plans? We've got you covered!

__

All Weekend

"Enduring Amazon" -- An immersion in light, sound, and imagery that explores the delicate balance of life in the Amazon rainforest, The Momentary in Bentonville. Free. themomentary.org.

"Exquisite Creatures" -- A three-dimensional exhibition of more than 400 individual preserved plants, animal specimens and minerals, Crystal Bridges Museum in Bentonville. $12. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

__

Today

Guided Tour -- "Modern Marshals" Gallery, 11 a.m. & 1 p.m., U.S. Marshals Museum in Fort Smith. Free with admission. usmmuseum.org.

Drop-In Tour -- Sculpture and Nature, 1 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum in Bentonville. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

"'Disney's Aladdin" -- The classic Disney animated movie comes to life on stage, 8 p.m. today; 2 & 8 p.m. Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday, Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. $80 & up. waltonartscenter.org.

__

Saturday

Third Annual Street Fair -- 8 a.m.-5 p.m., 11 N. Third St. in Fort Smith. Free. olenandcomarket.com.

Historic Sites Driving Tour -- A fundraiser for the Bella Vista Historical Museum, 8:45 a.m.-1 p.m. Reservations required. $15/each, two for $25. Dale Phillips 812-899-2049, bellavistamuseum.org.

Super Saturday -- Artsy Craftsy, 10 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Egg Dying for Kids -- 10 a.m., Ozark Folkways in Winslow. $15. ozarkfolkways.org.

Community Health Fair -- 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Springdale Public Library. Free. springdalelibrary.org.

RAM Saturday -- Drop-in art projects, noon-3 p.m., Fort Smith Regional Art Museum. Free. fsram.org.

Adult Crafts -- Galaxy Rocks, a painting project, 1 p.m., Fort Smith Main Library. Free. 783-0229.

Curator Talk -- "Exquisite Creatures," 1 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free with exhibition ticket $12. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Tour -- Collection Highlights, 2 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum in Bentonville. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Easter Egg Hunt -- Saturday & Sunday, downtown Eureka Springs. Email director@eurekaspringsdowntown.com or call 244-5074.

__

Sunday

Drop-In Tour -- Architecture, 1 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum in Bentonville. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Artmaking -- 1-4 p.m., Durand-Estes Rooms at Crystal Bridges Museum in Bentonville. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

-- Becca Martin-Brown

bmartin@nwaonline.com