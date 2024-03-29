Let’s Eat!

LET’S EAT! | OPINION: Black Apple’s Blackberry cider snags international award; Cheba Hut bringing marijuana-themed subs to Fayetteville and more regional restaurant news

Black Apple cider snags international award

Today at 1:03 a.m.

by Benjamin Collins

Black Apple's Blackberry was awarded gold in the “Cider with Berries” category at the International Brewing & Cider Awards for 2024, which is considered the Oscars in the industry, according to a social media post by the business. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Ben Collins)
Black Apple's Blackberry was awarded gold in the “Cider with Berries” category at the International Brewing & Cider Awards for 2024, which is considered the Oscars in the industry, according to a social media post by the business. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Ben Collins)

This cider house rules.

Black Apple Hard Cider, based out of Springdale, continues to bring home impressive awards.

At the end of last year, the cidery placed fourth out of more than 240 cider entries covering 29 different styles at the 2023 U.S.

Upcoming Events