Martini stirs up Reds offense with 2 home runs

CINCINNATI -- Nick Martini said he felt a jolt in the Reds' opening day crowd when he lined his second home run of the afternoon 405 feet into the right-field stands.

The 33-year-old was in the lineup batting eighth as the designated hitter, the first opening-day start of his big league career. He responded with a two-run home run in the second inning and a three-run drive in the third as Cincinnati cruised to an 8-2 win over the Washington Nationals 8-2 on Thursday.

"I know it's only one game, but it feels good in front of that many fans and the city," said Martini, the first Reds player to hit two home runs on opening day since Adam Dunn in 2007. "I kind of felt it, especially after the second one. I kind of just felt how loud it got. It was just awesome."

Frankie Montas pitched six shutout innings in his Cincinnati debut.

Montas (1-0) joined with Reds with a $16 million, one-year deal as a free agent and the 31-year-old right-hander allowed four hits in six innings, striking out four and walking none in his 100th career start.

"I was just trying to go out there and have fun and just put in a good performance," Montas said. "I know what I can do when I'm healthy. People know what I can do when I'm healthy. This is a healthy Frankie Montas. So I'm just trying to enjoy every part of it."

Martini is playing with his fourth major league team since 2018 and got the opportunity Thursday because of spring training injuries to TJ Fridl and Matt McClain. He hit a first-pitch slider out to right in the second inning and lined a 2-1 cutter into the same neighborhood the next inning.

PADRES 6, GIANTS 4 Jake Cronenworth's two-run double highlighted a four-run seventh inning as San Diego beat San Francisco to spoil Bob Melvin's return to San Diego.

PIRATES 6, MARLINS 5 (12) Jared Triolo hit a RBI single in the top of the 12th inning to finish Pittsburgh's rally and beat Miami. Triolo's line drive single against Marlins reliever Declan Cronin (0-1) scored automatic runner Ke'Bryan Hayes. Pirates reliever Jose Hernandez got the save. Luis Ortiz recorded the win for the Pirates.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

BLUE JAYS 8, RAYS 2 George Springer, Cavan Biggio and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. homered to lead Toronto over Tampa Bay. Alejandro Kirk and Bo Bichette drove in two runs apiece for the Blue Jays, who scored five times in the sixth inning after being limited to one hit off Rays starter Zach Eflin (0-1) through five innings.

ORIOLES 11, ANGELS 3 Corbin Burnes allowed one baserunner in a dominant debut for Baltimore, and Anthony Santander and Cedric Mullins both homered as the Orioles began their AL East title defense with a rout of Los Angeles. Mike Trout hit a first-inning home run off Burnes, but the Angels managed nary a peep against the new Baltimore ace after that. Burnes (1-0) struck out 11 in six innings in his first start after the Orioles acquired the right-hander from Milwaukee in an offseason trade. Baltimore's Adley Rutschman started this season off with hits and the first and second innings. He scored three runs and Santander drove in four.

TIGERS 1, WHITE SOX 0 Tarik Skubal pitched six innings of three-hit ball and Detroit opened a promising season on a winning note, beating Chicago. Skubal and three relievers combined to retire the final 17 batters. The White Sox did not advance past first base and wasted a terrific start by Garrett Crochet.

TWINS 4, ROYALS 1 Pablo Lopez allowed one run over seven innings, Royce Lewis homered before leaving with an injury, and Minnesota beat Kansas City to begin defense of its AL Central crown. Carlos Correa added three hits and two RBI to back a near-peerless performance by Lopez.The right-hander allowed four hits and struck out seven without a walk in his first opening-day start. The lone run Lopez (1-0) allowed was a home run to Maikel Garcia, the first batter he faced.

YANKEES 5, ASTROS 4 Juan Soto threw out the potential tying run at the plate in the ninth inning of his Yankees debut after starting New York's comeback from a four-run deficit in a season-opening victory over Houston. Oswaldo Cabrera homered and Aaron Judge doubled and scored the go-ahead run in the seventh inning as the Yankees went ahead.

Cincinnati Reds's Nick Martini (23) is congratulations by Spencer Steer (7) following his two-run home run during the second inning of an opening day baseball game against the Washington Nationals in Cincinnati, Thursday, March 28, 2024. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)



Cincinnati Reds' Nick Martini (23) rounds the bases after hitting a two-run home run during the second inning of an opening day baseball game against the Washington Nationals in Cincinnati, Thursday, March 28, 2024. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)



Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Frankie Montas (47) throws during the first inning of an opening day baseball game against the Washington Nationals in Cincinnati, Thursday, March 28, 2024. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)



Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Frankie Montas (47) throws during the first inning of an opening day baseball game against the Washington Nationals in Cincinnati, Thursday, March 28, 2024. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)



Cincinnati Reds third baseman Elly De La Cruz, left, tags Washington Nationals designated hitter Jesse Winker (6) as he attempts to reach second during the first inning of an opening day baseball game in Cincinnati, Thursday, March 28, 2024. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)



Washington Nationals starting pitcher Josiah Gray (40) pitches during the first inning of an opening day baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds in Cincinnati, Thursday, March 28, 2024. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)



Cincinnati Reds third baseman Elly De La Cruz (44) attempts to lay down a bunt during the second inning of an opening day baseball game against the Washington Nationals in Cincinnati, Thursday, March 28, 2024. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)

