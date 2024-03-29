NLR bank robbed; police searching for suspect

North Little Rock police on Friday night were searching for a man suspected in an armed bank robbery, a news release states.

Officers around 4:45 p.m. responded to a report of a robbery at the Bank of the Ozarks at 3640 Camp Robinson Road and got a description of a man who robbed the bank of an undisclosed amount of money, the release states.

No one was injured in the course of the robbery, the release states.

Police officials included a photograph of a pistol-toting man who they described as a Black male 40 or 50 years old, about 5 foot 7 inches tall and wearing a grey hoodie with a Mickey Mouse logo on it as well as dark pants, a call cap and glasses.