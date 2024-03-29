Put On Your Bunny Ears! Adult Egg Hunt Saturday in Fayetteville

FAQ

Adult Easter Egg Hunt

WHAT -- Adults, put on your bunny costumes! The Adult Easter Egg Hunt returns this year. Northside Rotary and The Rift Family Foundation host the annual Adult Easter Egg Hunt starting at C4 Nightclub in Fayetteville. Eggs will be filled with awesome prizes -- money, gym memberships, tickets to shows, Razorback gear, restaurant gift certificates and much more. Then hop on the Bunny Trail to participating bars and vendors on and around Dickson Street. Each location will have more chances for prizes. The Easter Bunny and friends will be around, and there's also a cash prize for best dressed bunny. Must be 21 and older to play.

WHEN -- Check-in at 5 p.m. Saturday at C4, hunt starts at 6 p.m.

WHERE -- Various venues in Fayetteville

COST -- $45 to register; limited registration is available

INFO -- http://riftvalleyfoundation.weebly.com/adult-easter-egg-hunt.html

BONUS: Proceeds from the event benefit The Rift Family Foundation, a nonprofit that aims to improve quality of life in Kenya's Rift Valley by providing support to students for school fees, financial support for medical needs, and by encouraging entrepreneurship and providing homes in the area with electricity, running water, sanitation and home improvement.

