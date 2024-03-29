BASEBALL

BOONEVILLE 7, CHARLESTON 4 Dax Goff was 3 for 3 with a home run and 3 runs batted in to carry Booneville (4-5, 3-0 3A-4) to its fourth victory in a row. Goff was also the winning pitcher after striking out five in five innings. Rhett Nietert and Conner Lentz added two hits apiece for the Bearcats.

BROOKLAND 8, SOUTHSIDE BATESVILLE 3 Weston Speir was 2 for 3 for Brookland (13-4, 5-0 4A-3), which won its third straight contest. Rogan Tyler went 2 for 4, including a two-run home run, while Jake Reece picked up the win on the mound after striking out nine for the Bearcats. Jaxon Findley also had two hits for Brookland.

RUSSELLVILLE 2, FORT SMITH NORTHSIDE 0 Peyton Coffman tossed a no-hitter in a shutout for Russellville (8-7). Coffman struck out 11 and walked one for the Cyclones, who've won two straight after losing three consecutive.

SOFTBALL

BENTONVILLE 2, PEA RIDGE 0 Amber Turner had two hits scored both of the Lady Tigers' runs and Ryann Sanders threw a three-hit shutout in a nonconference win. Turner singled in the first and advanced all the way around to score on three passed balls. Turner doubled in the sixth and scored on Kylee Wyman's RBI hit for a 2-0 lead for Bentonville (8-3). Sanders allowed 3 hits, 2 walks and had 5 strikeouts. Emory Bowlin gave up 1 earned run, 1 walk and 4 hits for Pea Ridge (6-2) while striking out 9. Bowlin also had two of Pea Ridge's three hits.

BOONEVILLE 14, CHARLESTON 2 Cam Parish belted a school record three home runs as Booneville (10-4, 2-1 3A-4) rebounded from Tuesday's loss to Hackett by whipping the Lady Tigers.

COTTER 16, YELLVILLE-SUMMIT 2 Zoe Donahue fanned 9 batters and allowed 4 hits in 5 innings to lead Cotter (5-2, 3-0 2A-1) over the Lady Panthers. Donahue also had two hits and drove in two runs for the Lady Warriors. Kenna Collins had three hits for Cotter. Abby Methvin was 2 for 2 for Yellville-Summit (5-2, 2-1).

FARMINGTON 11, PRAIRIE GROVE 0 A seven-run second inning sparked Farmington (7-2, 1-1 4A-1) past the Lady Tigers. Amia Carr and Reese Shirey had three hits each for the Lady Cardinals, who won for the seventh time in the past eight games. Shirey, Morgan Uher, Isabella Hulsey and Mallory Sills all drove in two runs apiece as well, with Hulsey connecting on a two-run home run in that high-scoring second inning.

SHERIDAN 6, BENTON 2 Callie Kilburn gave up 6 hits and 2 run in 5 innings of work to catapult Sheridan (10-0, 4-0 5A-South), which remained unbeaten. Kilburn also recorded four strikeouts in the win. Chloe Ashmead and Mary Lem had two hits for the Lady Jackets. Lydia Bethards notched three hits for Benton (5-3, 3-2).

SPRINGDALE HAR-BER 5, BENTONVILLE WEST 0 The Lady Wildcats remained undefeated in 6A-West Conference play with a win at Bentonville West. Anniston Reith hit a solo home run in the first inning for a 1-0 lead. She then had a two-run double in part of a four-run fourth inning for Har-Ber. Reith finished with two hits and three RBI. Xiomara Sanchez and Ryli Wolf also drove in runs for Har-Ber (11-2, 7-0). Cyarah Dotts pitched a three-hit shutout with 10 strikeouts. Mabry Van Es went the distance for Bentonville West (7-5, 5-2), allowing 7 hits, 5 runs and 4 walks.

SOCCER

BOYS

VAN BUREN 6, HARRISON 2 Steven Valente scored three goals for the second straight match as Van Buren (5-1-1, 3-0 5A-West) blasted the Goblins. Brandon Mendez, Mason Saffell and Ko Phalakhone all had a goal for the Pointers (5-1-1, 3-0). Brody Burge and Gavin Jones scored goals for Harrison (2-4-3, 1-2-2)..

GIRLS

HARRISON 6, VAN BUREN 0 The Lady Goblins scored three goals in each half to claim a 5A-West Conference victory at Van Buren. Mia Barrett scored two second half goals, while Eliza Barger and Erin Pratt each had a goal and an assist. Ana Wilson and Miranda Jones added goals for Harrison (8-0-1, 5-0). Julia Nascimento had an assist.

WEDNESDAY'S LATE GAMES

BASEBALL

MOUNTAIN PINE 2, POYEN 0 Cale Slaten dominated on the hill as Mountain Pine (3-6, 1-0 2A-5) picked up its first conference win of the year. Slaten had 16 strikeouts to spark the Red Devils.

PARIS 13, DANVILLE 3 Konnor Edwards had 12 strikeouts in five innings to lead Paris (6-6, 3-0 3A-4) to a run-rule victory over the Little Johns. The win was the third straight for the Eagles.

WEST SIDE GREERS FERRY 3, CONWAY ST. JOSEPH 2 Brooks Hipp struck out six batters over five innings as West Side Greers Ferry (9-1) dispatched the Bulldogs in a non-conference showdown to win its ninth game in a row.

SOFTBALL

CONCORD 17-13, NORFORK 0-0 Laiken Cornett pitched a three-inning no-hitter in Game 1 to help ignite Concord (8-0, 5-0 1A-2) to a doubleheader sweep. Cornett also drove in two runs and scored twice for the Lady Pirates. In the second game, Cornett delivered a four-inning, one-hitter. Ashlyn Cossey went 2 for 2 with 3 runs scored and 3 runs batted in during the victory. Brooke Jones and Whitley Goodson both had two RBI as well.

NEWPORT 10, CAVE CITY 3 Makaylie Gist hit a two-run home run as Newport (2-7, 1-4 3A-2) beat the Cavewomen to snap a seven-game losing streak.

SALEM 9, WALNUT RIDGE 2 Livy Smith was 3 for 4 with 4 runs batted in, including a two-run home run, to power Salem (4-0, 3-0 3A-2). Allie Smith, Natalie Burk and Callie Hall all had two hits for the Lady Greyhounds. Hall also got the win on the mound after giving up 5 hits and 2 runs over 7 innings. She also struck out four and walked one.

STUTTGART 9, STAR CITY 6 Ashlyn Eason's walk-off, three-run home run carried Stuttgart (4-6, 2-1 4A-8) past the Lady Bulldogs. Addie Seyller hit a three-run home run in the bottom of the sixth inning to tie the game before Eason eventually one it in the following frame. Lilly Weast cranked two home runs while Chaselyn Blasengame added one homer for Star City (5-5, 2-2).

SOCCER

BOYS

HARRISON 1, GREENBRIER 1, TIE The Goblins and Panthers played to a 1-1 draw in 5A-West Conference play at F.S. Garrison Stadium in Harrison. Maddox Bell gave the Goblins a 1-0 lead with a goal in the 35th minute. Greenbrier scored an equalizer in the 67th minute.

GIRLS

HARRISON 2, GREENBRIER 0 The Lady Goblins remained unbeaten in 5A-West Conference play with a victory over the Lady Panthers. Julia Nascimento scored in the 35th minute off an assist from Erin Pratt. Liani Cash scored an insurance goal in the 71st minute. Brooklyn Mitchell had three saves goal for the Lady Goblins.