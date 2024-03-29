Simmons holds ribbon cutting at new location

Simmons Bank cut the ribbon on its new branch at 1400 E. Harding Ave. on Thursday.

The branch has been open since Dec. 18 and replaces its former location at the Broadmoor Shopping Center farther east on Harding. It's the second time in 13 months Simmons opened a full-service branch, following the establishment of its Sheridan Road location in White Hall on Feb. 27, 2023.

"Our location right down the street was one of the busiest we had in the whole system," Simmons CEO George Makris Jr. said. "Jim Buckner, a good friend of mine and a real estate agent here, cobbled together a piece of property for us. At this location, there is a lot of traffic, but with the new housing development at the old Southeast (Middle School) property, those folks need access to a bank, so we thought it was a perfect spot."

Pine Bluff Mayor Shirley Washington and the Redcoats of the Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce were on hand, as well as Makris' predecessor, Tommy May, for the ceremonial ribbon cutting. The branch is one of 230 across six states, by Makris' count, and follows new locations in Texarkana, Texas; and Jonesboro.

Flynco Inc. was the contractor and Polk Stanley Wilcox was the architect for the 3,780-foot center on the corner of Harding and Ohio Street.

"Here in Pine Bluff, we've got seven branches, which is very important to us," said Chad Pittillo, Pine Bluff community president for Simmons.

"This is our hometown. We did some work throughout town, at our 28th Avenue branch and on Olive [Street].

So, we wanted to improve this and build a new one so our customers have a great place to serve. Both this side and White Hall are very important to us."

Simmons Bank CEO George Makris applauds comments from Pine Bluff community president Chad Pittillo, not pictured. (Pine Bluff Commercial/I.C. Murrell)



Simmons Bank at 1400 E. Harding Ave. is viewed from the Ohio Street side. (Pine Bluff Commercial/I.C. Murrell)

