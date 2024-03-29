Six people arrested in connection with various charges in Washington County

Fayetteville

Bobby Clardy, 34, of 1425 Bell Ave. in Fort Smith, was arrested Wednesday in connection with terroristic threatening. Clardy was being held Thursday at the Washington County Detention Center in lieu of $75,000 bond.

Noah Parker, 21, homeless of Fayetteville, was arrested Thursday in connection with breaking or entering a building and criminal trespass. Parker was being held Thursday at the Washington County Detention Center in lieu of $2,500 bond.

Springdale

Andrew Brown, 45, of 19388 Ramer Road in Springdale, was arrested Wednesday in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member, terroristic threatening, first-degree criminal mischief and second-degree domestic battery. Brown was being held Thursday at the Washington County Detention Center in lieu of $5,000 bond.

Morden Joraur, 36, of 16 Oak Heaven St. in Springdale, was arrested Wednesday in connection with aggravated assault and third-degree domestic battery. Joraur was being held Thursday at the Washington County Detention Center in lieu of $25,000 bond.

Carlos Medina-Ramirez, 18, of 2439 Harry St. in Springdale, was arrested Wednesday in connection with rape/sexual intercourse, terroristic threatening, second-degree false imprisonment and third-degree battery. Medina-Ramirez was being held Thursday at the Washington County Detention Center in lieu of $500,000 bond.

Washington County Detention Center

Aaron Smith, 27, of 16232 Peach Circle in Fayetteville, was arrested Wednesday in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member. Smith was being held Thursday at the Washington County Detention Center in lieu of $75,000 bond.