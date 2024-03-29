State police name suspect shot by local officer during arrest on federal warrant Tuesday

TEXARKANA -- A man shot by a Texarkana, Texas, police officer on Tuesday has been identified by the Arkansas State Police as Henry Milligan.

State police are investigating the officer involved shooting. The case file will be presented to the Miller County prosecuting attorney.

Officers with the Texarkana Texas Police Department and Texas Department of Public Safety were attempting to serve a federal warrant on Milligan on Tuesday for charges relating to narcotics.

During Milligan's arrest, he is alleged to have resisted, and an officer fired a service weapon, striking Milligan in the abdomen. He was transported to a Texarkana hospital and was reportedly in stable condition.