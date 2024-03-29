Thaden School announces principal from Houston as head of new Lower School

BENTONVILLE -- Melissa Sherman will be the founding head of the Thaden School's new Lower School, according to a news release from Thaden on Thursday.

Sherman comes to the Thaden School after serving as principal at The Fay School in Houston, according to the release.

"We are delighted to welcome Melissa Sherman to the Thaden community," Michael Maloy, Thaden's associate head of school, said in the release. "Her visionary leadership and deep understanding of how to create a dynamic and interactive classroom will undoubtedly enrich our Lower School environment."

Sherman officially starts at Thaden on June 3, according to the release.

"Everything we do will be grounded in our deep understanding and dedication to the specific needs of young children," Sherman said in the release. "Our carefully planned days will provide time for students to collaborate with peers and teachers as they think about big ideas in math, language, social studies, science, and the arts."

Thaden, an independent school serving students in grades 6-12, announced in December the addition of a lower division that will be brought along incrementally, starting with kindergarten and first grade this fall.

Thaden, which opened in 2017 with support from the Walton Family Foundation, has a 30-acre campus in downtown Bentonville.