Twister-hit school digs way back to normal

Today at 5:20 a.m.

by Daniel McFadin

Students walk through the temporary campus of Wynne High School earlier this month. The campus is being used while a permanent replacement is built for the school after it was destroyed by a tornado on March 31, 2023. More photos at arkansasonline.com/329wynneanniv/. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Stephen Swofford)
Kenneth Moore had a gut feeling the morning of March 31, 2023.

It was roughly 11:30 a.m. and the superintendent for Wynne Public Schools was outside taking part in a regular fish fry for district office workers.

"We

