Hot Springs goes green

HOT SPRINGS -- Before the First Ever 21st Annual World's Shortest St. Patrick's Day Parade crossed all 98 feet of Bridge Street, celebrity guests, sponsors and officials gathered for a VIP meet and greet at Williams Brothers Feed Store.

Guests, most of them clad in some shade of green, enjoyed a buffet of finger foods and drinks including a green lemonade. Cocktail tables covered in green cloths were centered with a variety of St. Patrick's Day beads, coins and shamrocks.

Attendees included the parade's Grand Marshal and Dallas Cowboy's football legend Emmitt Smith; the official parade starter and Yellowstone television star Forrie J. Smith; and Queen and King of the parade actress Joey Lauren Adams and arm wrestling legend Michael "The Monster" Todd. Also in attendance were last year's queen and king, Jamie and Razorback Football Coach Sam Pittman.

After the parade, festivities continued with a concert by the Molly Ringwalds.

-- Story and photos by Cary Jenkins