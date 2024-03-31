LIVE! in NWA: A Music Calendar

LIVE! Music: April concerts include Jackie Venson, Jon Batiste, Slaughter Beach, Dog, Willi Carlisle and more

Music just amping up with eclipse

Today at 1:00 a.m.

by Monica Hooper

Live music isn't just for the eclipse. Jackie Venson performs at 7:30 p.m. April 5 in Starr Theater at Walton Arts Center. (Courtesy Photo)
There's plenty of music happening in Northwest Arkansas that has nothing to do with the solar eclipse on April 8.

Guitarist Jackie Venson returns to Northwest Arkansas to spread joy through Starr Theater on April 5.

Upcoming Events