Marisa Ann Erwin - Alexander Deanes Rowedder

Marisa Ann Erwin and Alexander Deanes Rowedder exchanged marriage vows at 5 p.m. Saturday, March 16, at the American Church in Paris. Pastor Miyoung Paik officiated at the ceremony.

Terri and Chuck Erwin of Little Rock are the parents of the bride. She is the granddaughter of the late Virginia and John B. Johnson and Patricia and Harry Erwin.

Parents of the groom are Tracey Bibi Rowedder of Atlanta and the late Deanes L. Rowedder.

The Gothic arched entrance into the church was adorned with a French garden installation of French tulips, hydrangeas, campanula, roses, asters and ranunculus. Floral white and green garlands covered the handrails that led to the arched entrance. The white carpeted center aisle leading to the altar was lined with floral borders of white asters, snapdragons, delphiniums, helleborus and tulips. A floral arch of white and green flowers mimicked the shape of the stone arches above the altar. Orchestral music was by the Paris Inspirations String Quartet.

The bride, given in marriage by her father, wore a fitted ivory Chantilly lace and tulle gown with embroidered lace appliques and small iridescent Swarovski crystals. Her cathedral-length tulle veil was embellished with ivory French corded lace. She carried a garden-style bouquet of white and green wedding flowers.

A wedding dinner and reception were held at the Ritz Paris in the Salon Marie-Louise and Salon Vendôme. Guest tables were decorated with custom green, blue and floral linens with displays of tall crystal orb vases on pedestals and footed crystal bowls, both filled with cream, white, blush, pink and apricot roses, ranunculus, lisianthus and French tulips. Ivory tapered candles in crystal cylinders and tea light candles lined the center of the tables. The 7-layer lattice and floral wedding cake was designed and created by Bastien Blanc-Tailleur of Paris. A backdrop for the cake was covered in blue hydrangeas with blush and white roses. Brass etched place cards with gold ribbons were placed at each place setting.

The bride graduated from Southern Methodist University in Dallas with a bachelor's degree in business administration, marketing and bachelor's degree in psychology. She is senior consumer audiences manager at Financial Times in New York and London.

The groom is a graduate of the College of Charleston, Charleston, S.C., with a bachelor's degree in political science and has a law degree from the University of South Carolina School of Law. He is a lawyer and general manager of risk management at Delta Air Lines in Atlanta.

After a honeymoon in Morocco, North Africa, the couple will make their home in Atlanta.