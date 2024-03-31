Need a ride? New intercity bus route linking Bentonville and Rogers to roll out Monday

The Ozark Regional Transit Authority will implement the region's first nonstop intercity bus route Monday, according to the public transit provider.

Called the BRX, for Bentonville-Rogers Exchange, the route will traverse the two cities with 84 total stops -- 42 in each direction -- from the Bentonville Community Center on the west side to Butterfly Park in downtown Rogers on the east side. Riders will be able to make the trip between the cities for the first time without having to change buses along the way.

"This is the first true intercity route that is nonstop from one city to another," said Joel Gardner, executive director of Ozark Regional Transit. "This particular route is from the far western side of Bentonville to the eastern side of Rogers. The idea is to connect the two communities whether it's work, home, play, medical or education."

The route will operate from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The Bentonville-Rogers Exchange route is designed to offer easy access to key destinations and attractions in both cities. Whether commuting to work, running errands or exploring the area's cultural and recreational offerings, the route provides a reliable and affordable way to get around, according to Gardner.

"We've got key points of interest all the way along that people can get to either for work or entertainment or education," he said.

Plans call for six buses, three eastbound and three westbound, during the busiest hours of the day with a 30-minute headway. Headway is the frequency or interval between consecutive departures of buses on a particular route. In this context, it means a bus departs from a designated stop every 30 minutes.

The route will require no transfers and will be zero-fare for all riders through at least the end of the year.

Erika Kennedy of Rogers has been an Ozark Regional Transit rider for several years and said she plans to check out the new route.

"It would create more access to places and being able to get to places," Kennedy said.

She added that she often uses the bus system's on-demand app to schedule transportation.

"Sometimes it's hard to guarantee that I'll be able to get transportation because of the scheduling. I use the app to schedule. A lot of times I try to schedule they say transportation is at max capacity, but they also don't have a lot of drivers right now."

Offering no-fare travel between Bentonville and Rogers allows people to access employment, education, health care and recreation without financial burden, according to an Ozark Regional Transit news release.

"This is a fixed route, and it's still zero dollars at the fare box," Gardner said. "One of the things that does for me as a provider here is it just keeps things on time because we're not having to wait for somebody to dig a pass or change out of the bottom of a pocket or wallet or purse or whatever."

Intercity routes have been a frequent point of discussion, and contention, for at least the last decade, Gardner said.

"We're definitely moving in the right direction. This was 10 years in the making," he said. "It's where one of the greatest needs were in getting people from homes to work and entertainment and education. We already have some service between Fayetteville and Springdale, but we really didn't have anything between Rogers and Bentonville."

John McCurdy, community development director in Rogers and an Ozark Regional Transit board member, said the collaboration is a testament to the commitment to regional transit and reflects an understanding that as Northwest Arkansas continues to experience rapid economic and population growth, a regional approach to transportation and transit is crucial.

"The integration of Rogers and Bentonville's fixed transit routes into a single intercity route is a significant step toward creating a more connected, accessible and sustainable Northwest Arkansas," McCurdy said. "It's about thinking beyond city boundaries and working together for the greater good of the region."

Expect more intercity routes in the future, Gardner said. Goals include making a nonstop connection between Fayetteville and Springdale, getting a route up and down the U.S. 71 Business corridor from Rogers to Springdale, a route passing through Lowell and beefing up the express route connecting Fayetteville and Bentonville.

Tim Reavis, multimodal transportation planner at the Northwest Arkansas Regional Planning Commission, said intercity routes are included in Connect Northwest Arkansas, the region's 10-year transit development plan.

"The 30-minute frequency that the buses will run on this route aligns with the targets in the plan," Reavis said. "With less frequency, the service becomes a lot less convenient for people, and you see a drop in ridership."

Northwest Arkansas is projected to be home to about a million people by 2050, so more intercity transit connections will be required to ensure residents can efficiently get to their destinations and to maintain a high quality of life, Reavis said.

"This new route is a great step toward an effective public transit system necessary to meet the region's growing transportation needs," Reavis said. "I love seeing Rogers and Bentonville collaborating to make this happen."

Connect Northwest Arkansas, approved in October 2020, looks at every aspect of public transit in the region and makes recommendations to improve and increase service and the coverage area. In addition to intercity routes, the plan envisions expanded fixed routes and on-demand service in the region's urban areas.

Individual plans within Connect Northwest Arkansas have been developed specifically for Ozark Regional and Razorback Transit to define their roles in a regional system. Plans have also been developed for each of the region's four largest cities.

The plan also talks about finding a dedicated local funding source for regional public transit systems over the next 25 years.

Michelle Martinez or Rogers waits Friday for the bus at an Ozark Regional Transit stop at Northwest Arkansas Community College in Bentonville. The Ozark Regional Transit Authority implemented the region's first inter-city bus route, according to the public transit provider. Called the BRX, for Bentonville-Rogers Exchange, the route will traverse the two cities with 84 total stops; 42 in each direction. Visit nwaonline.com/photos for today's photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Charlie Kaijo)



