North Little Rock Police investigating officer-involved shooting that injured one civilian





The North Little Rock Police Department is investigating a shooting that involved an officer on Saturday night, police said.

Officers were responding to the Jefferson Manor Apartments at 2600 John Ashley Drive after a report about a group of suspicious people with firearms around 11:45 p.m., a news release from the department said.

When police arrived and made contact with the group, "at least one gunshot" was fired by a North Little Rock police officer, the release stated.

A suspect was struck by gunfire and was taken to a local hospital to be treated for a non-life threatening injury, police said.

The identity of the suspect was not immediately released.

No officers were injured during the incident.

The officer involved in the shooting was placed on administrative leave, per the department's policy, the release stated.

The identity of the officer involved was not immediately released.

Detectives were notified and reported to the scene to begin an investigation.

Police have asked that anyone with information regarding the shooting contact the department's tip line by calling (501) 680-8439 or Detective Adam Williams by calling (501) 771-7167.



